Colleyville, Texas February 17, 2017
Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Feb. 10, 2018 at His Home 6519 Bordeaux Park by Officer Chase Owens and Charged with;
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Felony Second Degree, Remarks EPO Issued, Bond set at $5,000.
Arrested on Feb. 17, 2017 at 1:52 AM by Officer J. Newman at 100 Cheek-Sparger Road and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at 5:46 PM by Officer A. Bray at the Colleyville Justice Center and Charged with:
Assault (Simple) Contact, Bond set at $571, Remarks: Inmate stated he does not know anyone’s phone number to put down and does not have one of his own.
SETH TEFE KWAMI MENSAH, Age: 35, POB: Ghana, Listed Occupation as a Temp at LMS Temp Agency and Home 7512 Jamie Renee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at 11:09 PM by Officer D. Young on Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15 a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at &:26 PM by Officer J. Newman on Church Street and Charged with;
1.)Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.00, Total Bond $1,421.
Arrested on Feb. 12, 2017 at 12:44 PM by Officer N. Garcia in The Colony at 5151 Colony North and Charged With;
1.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $651.30,
2.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $362.70…Total Bond $1,014.
Arrested on Feb. 15, 2017 at 6:45 PM by Officer J. Prater on Pool Road and Charged With;
Possesson of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.00
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com