Colleyville, Texas February 17, 2017

Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

TIMOTHY BRUCE KENNEDY, Age: 56, POB: Camden, New Jersey, Listed Occupation as Engineer at Amaron and Home 6519 Bordeaux Park, Colleyville, Texas. Arrested on Feb. 10, 2018 at His Home 6519 Bordeaux Park by Officer Chase Owens and Charged with; Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Felony Second Degree, Remarks EPO Issued, Bond set at $5,000.

JACQUELINE LOUISE CUSIC, Age: 50, POB: Leonar Town, MD> Listed Occupation as Nurse at Trophy Club Family Medicine and Home 8117 Rambler Rose St. Ft. Worth, TX.

JACQUELINE LOUISE CUSIC, Age: 50, POB: Leonar Town, MD> Listed Occupation as Nurse at Trophy Club Family Medicine and Home 8117 Rambler Rose St. Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Feb. 17, 2017 at 1:52 AM by Officer J. Newman at 100 Cheek-Sparger Road and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

ANTHONY MITCHELL LESTER, Age: 33, POB: Lubbock, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 16 Regents Park, Bedford, TX. Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at 5:46 PM by Officer A. Bray at the Colleyville Justice Center and Charged with: Assault (Simple) Contact, Bond set at $571, Remarks: Inmate stated he does not know anyone's phone number to put down and does not have one of his own.

SETH TEFE KWAMI MENSAH, Age: 35, POB: Ghana, Listed Occupation as a Temp at LMS Temp Agency and Home 7512 Jamie Renee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at 11:09 PM by Officer D. Young on Colleyville Blvd and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15 a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.

KEVIN DEWANE WASHINGTON, Age" 54, POB: Saginaw, MI. Listed Occupation as Driver for YRC Frreight and Home 4200 Horizon NOrth Pkwy #416, Dallas, TX, Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at &:26 PM by Officer J. Newman on Church Street and Charged with; 1.)Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.00, Total Bond $1,421.

RODOLFO JUAREZ III, Age: 36,POB: Dallas, TX. Listed Occupation as Handyman for Contract Labor and Home 9008 Martin Dr. N. Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on Feb. 12, 2017 at 12:44 PM by Officer N. Garcia in The Colony at 5151 Colony North and Charged With; 1.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $651.30,

2.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $362.70…Total Bond $1,014.

ANTONIO ALEXANDER CASTANEDA-REYES, Age: 19, POB: El Paso, TX; Listed as Unemployed and Home 1379 FM 678, Gainsville, TX. Arrested on Feb. 15, 2017 at 6:45 PM by Officer J. Prater on Pool Road and Charged With; Possesson of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.00