Grapevine, Texas February 17, 2017

Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law

Age: 30, No Occupation Listed No Home Address.,

Arrested on Feb. 12, 2017 at 4:53 PM by Officer B. Grissom at 2523 W Sh 114 and Charged With;

1,) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving A Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at $414.70

2.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to maintain Financial Responsibility Bond set at $809.70

3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding Bond set at $434.35,

4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Without a License, Bond set at $414.85,

5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Violation of Motor Vehicle Inspection Law, Bond set at $388.70,

6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Public Intoxication, Bond set: $830.80,

7.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle Without a License, $399.85,

8.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $460.33,

9.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $594.70,

10.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at $456.30,

11.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at$414.85,

12.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $609.70,

13.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at $456.30,

14.) On a Grapevine PD on View for Fraud and Possession of Identifying Information more than 5 Items, Bond set at $1,500.00,

15.) On a Grapevine PD on View for Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, Bond set at $250, Total Bond $8235.13.