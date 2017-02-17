Grapevine, Texas February 17, 2017
Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law
Arrested on Feb. 10, 2017 at 9:47 PM by Officer L. Solis at 3200 Wild Oak Trail and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $500.
Arrested on Feb. 12, 2017 at 4:53 PM by Officer B. Grissom at 2523 W Sh 114 and Charged With;
1,) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving A Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at $414.70
2.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to maintain Financial Responsibility Bond set at $809.70
3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding Bond set at $434.35,
4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Without a License, Bond set at $414.85,
5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Violation of Motor Vehicle Inspection Law, Bond set at $388.70,
6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Public Intoxication, Bond set: $830.80,
7.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle Without a License, $399.85,
8.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $460.33,
9.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $594.70,
10.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at $456.30,
11.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at$414.85,
12.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $609.70,
13.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License, Bond set at $456.30,
14.) On a Grapevine PD on View for Fraud and Possession of Identifying Information more than 5 Items, Bond set at $1,500.00,
15.) On a Grapevine PD on View for Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, Bond set at $250, Total Bond $8235.13.
