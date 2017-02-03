Grapevine, Texas February 03, 2017
Most Recent Arrests in Grapevine.
Arrested on Feb. 03, 2017 at 1:2 AM by Offficer P. Wolan at 201 West SH 114 and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd, Bond set at $750,
2.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Expired Driver’s License, Bond set at $405.60,
3.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Expired Registration, Bond set at $405.60,
4.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Defective Stop Lamps, Bond set at $448.50,
5.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $466.00,
6.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $376.00,
7.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Failure to Wear a Safety Belt While Operating Passenger Vehicle, Bond set at $210.,
8.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $222.,
9.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $621.00,
10.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $279.,
11.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $470.60.,
12.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Volunteer Promise to Appear, Bond set at $580.20…Total Bond: $5,113.50.
Additional Booking from this week can be seen here in PDF format: Weekly_Book-ins (008)