Grapevine, Texas February 03, 2017

Most Recent Arrests in Grapevine.

Age: 38, POB; Humble, Texas, Wt: 120 Lbs, Height: 5′ 1″ , No occupation listed, Home 4205 Vincent Terrace, Haltom City, TX. She remains in the Grapevine Jail as of this posting.

Arrested on Feb. 03, 2017 at 1:2 AM by Offficer P. Wolan at 201 West SH 114 and Charged with;

1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd, Bond set at $750,

2.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Expired Driver’s License, Bond set at $405.60,

3.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Expired Registration, Bond set at $405.60,

4.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Defective Stop Lamps, Bond set at $448.50,

5.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $466.00,

6.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $376.00,

7.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Failure to Wear a Safety Belt While Operating Passenger Vehicle, Bond set at $210.,

8.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $222.,

9.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $621.00,

10.) On a Bedford PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $279.,

11.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $470.60.,

12.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Volunteer Promise to Appear, Bond set at $580.20…Total Bond: $5,113.50.