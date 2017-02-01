Colleyville, Texas Feb. 01, 2017

Colleyville Murder Suspect Gets a Plea Deal for 14 Years

On Monday Bernard “Little Joe” Gorman, took a plea deal in front of District Judge George Gallagher. Gorman, who had been charged with Murder took a plea for a lesser charge of Conspiracy to Commit Murder and could have been sentenced to 20 Years but agreed with the Prosecution to a 14 year sentence.

See an original article from LocalNewsOnly.com Archives from the Arrest Announcement on February 15, 2015 by clicking on the link below.

http://archive.localnewsonly.com/2015lno/news/02/15_02_18Murderarrest.htm