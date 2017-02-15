During their February 13, 2017 meeting, the North Richland Hills City Council approved the creation of a Strategic Plan Committee and appointed 16 members.

The advisory committee is tasked with developing recommendations for the growth, development, revitalization and beautification of the city over the next 10 years. The committee will meet on the second Thursday of each month from March 2017 through March 2018 to develop policy recommendations that best reflect the community’s vision for the future. The Strategic Plan Committee’s recommendations will then be forwarded to the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council for review and consideration.

The Strategic Plan Committee includes three City Council Members, two Planning & Zoning Commission Members, 10 members at large and one alternate. They are:

City Council Member Tim Welch, committee chair

City Council Member Tim Barth

City Council Member Rita Wright-Oujesky

Planning & Zoning Commission Member Jerry Tyner

Planning & Zoning Commission Member Justin Welborn

Brent Barrow

Skip Baskerville

Danny Beltran

Suzy Compton

Brian Crowson

Blake Hedgecock

Melissa Kates

Lee Knight, Alternate

Amy Steele

Tracye Tipps

Mark Wood

Watch for opportunities to provide your input in the Strategic Plan process in the coming months.