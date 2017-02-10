January 02, 2007 Colleyville

Colleyville Woman’s Club Seeks Nominations for Youth Volunteers



Colleyville Woman’s Club (CWC) is seeking nominations of young people for their volunteer efforts in the community. A nonprofit service organization, CWC believes that through volunteer service, one individual can make a difference.

by Linda Baker

Somebody Must Have Received a BB Gun For Christmas…

Criminal Mischief reports of car windows shot out bring in the New Year with a Ping:

At least 6 vehicles were vandalized over the weekend in what appears to be drive-by style shootings; the latest from a Summerbrook resident, 17, who reported to Officer Jennifer Chavez, that the side window on his vehicle had been shot out sometime between 8:00 PM and Midnight on Monday night, January 1st, while the car was parked in front of 2308 Danbury Drive. Damage to the window will cost the teen $200. January 06, 2007 Grapevine

Melange Musical live in Concert

The Grapevine Heritage Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to present Melange Musical live in concert on Thursday, January 18th at 7:30 PM at the Palace Arts Center, located at 300 South Main Street, in the heart of historic downtown Grapevine. January 06, 2007 Bedford

Tree Drop Off until Jan. 14th

Bedford residents may drop off their used Christmas Trees for recycling at

the Meadowpark Athletic Complex (3200 Meadowpark, behind Kroger at Central

& Harwood). Trees may be left through January 14. January 10, 2007 North Richland Hills

NRH Volunteers for LitterNot

Volunteers Needed for LitterNot Program

The City of North Richland Hills is seeking volunteers to participate in the new LitterNot Program and help keep our community clean and litter free. January 11, 2007 Colleyville

Colleyville Police recognized for Special Olympics Role



Officer Isaac Soto Accepts Award For Colleyville From The Texas Special Olympics… Herbert Ellis, Board Director for the Texas Special Olympics, opened the 2007 Law Enforcement Torch Run Awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon by thanking the many law enforcement officers and their respective agencies including the Colleyville Police Department, along with Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees for their outstanding support. January 11, 2007 Colleyville

Get Back in the Game

Fitness Challenge begins February 19th..two will be chosen

Are you ready for a real life change? Has your body become something you’re not very proud of? Inside Colleyville Magazine, partnering with Lifetime Fitness is ready to lend a hand. The New Year is just around the corner, and we are in search of 2 candidates to participate in our first “Get Back in the Game” fitness challenge which will begin on February 19th.

January 14, 2007 Colleyville.

Colleyville Crime

by Linda Baker The Seventy-Five Cent Caper, BB Gun Attacks On Cars And More Mischief… 1/09/07 – 1/10/07 Burglary of a Motor Vehicle at 1307 Chadwick Crossing in Timarron Village. Resident, 54, advised Officer Todd Hildebrandt that sometime between 5:00 PM Tuesday evening and 2:15 PM Wednesday afternoon, unknown suspect(s) took .75 cents in change from her vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry. Teams of detectives are working round the clock to solve the case.

Arrests in Colleyville

by Linda Baker



MATTHEW ALEXANDER CRAMB, 20, of 4602 Shadywood Lane in Colleyville. Colleyville PD – Driving While Intoxicated at offense address of 700 Cheek Sparger Road at 11:00 PM.

Title: Federal Matters

When the speaker stood up the audience knew only too well who he was. Of course being the Civil Service Commissioner made him somewhat well known. And in his usual customary bullish style, the commissioner made a speech that started a lot of tongues wagging. What he suggested was that the United States Border Patrol be staffed with men who had to pass a shooting marksmanship test, with only the best men getting the job. January 15, 2007 Colleyville ICE



Click on photo to enlarge January 15, 2007 NE Tarrant

No Trash pickup today

Due to ice, those areas served by IESI will not have trash pickup today. They will pickup tomorrow. January 15, 2007 Westlake

Westlake Academy Lottery

Westlake Academy Plans for 2007/2008 Kindergarten Lottery The lottery to establish non-resident admittance order and the waiting list for the 2007-08 Kindergarten class at Westlake Academy will be held on February 20th, 2007, at 7:00 PM in the Academy Performance Hall. January 15, 2007 Grapevine

Grapevine Park and Rec presents Texercise



Texercise for Seniors

The Grapevine Senior Activities Center (SAC) is proud to introduce Texercise! TEXERCISE is a statewide fitness campaign, developed by the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS) to educate and involve older Texans and their families in physical activities and proper nutrition. January 15, 2007 NRH

Kids Work Shop Plans in NRH

Growing Great Kids Workshop

The NRH Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Birdville Council of PTA’s and BISD SCORES to present the 7th annual Growing Great Kids Parenting Workshop. This free workshop will be held on Saturday, January 20 at the NRH Recreation Center. January 15, 2007 NRH

NRH Neigborhood Services Workshop

Neighborhood Services Workshop Scheduled January 16 January 15, 2007 Grapevine

Mega Bus Show in Grapevine

More than $35 Million in tourism business expected to be coonducted in Grapevine as part of American Bus Association Marketplace Event Jan. 27 – Feb 1. More than 2,500 travel and group tour industry representatives from the United States and Canada will gather in Grapevine from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 for the American Bus Association’s (ABA) Annual Marketplace – the largest appointment show in the motorcoach tourism industry. January 15, 2007 Hurst

Land purchased for Prescription Shop

Carie Boyd, owner of Carie Boyd’s Prescription Shop, recently purchased approximately 30,000 square foot of land for the future site of a new 3,500 sq. ft. compounding pharmacy.