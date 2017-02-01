Orbis Research

has published new research report on "Virtual Personal Assistants Market for AI, Smart Advisors and Intelligent Agents2021"

(VPA) and Smart Advisors use Autonomous Agents and Smart Machine technology to enable an Ambient User Experience for applications and services. VPAs are used in communications and commerce scenarios to improve customer experience, operational costs, and lead to new business opportunities.

Leading companies offer VPAs that rely upon Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to provide contextual communications and next generation User Interfaces (UI) including conversational and haptic solutions. While initial benefits are seen in consumer-facing industries, VPAs are anticipated to provide substantial direct and indirect benefits across a wide array of enterprise segments and industry verticals.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor market including the following:

Global, regional, and country forecasts for 2016 – 2021

Forecasts for VPA by application area, use case, and industry verticals

Analysis of the emerging business models, critical success factors, pricing, and more

Assessment of the emerging VPA market ecosystem including suppliers, customers, and partners

Assessment of VPA challenges and opportunities including growth drivers, SWOT, and PESTEL analysis

Analysis of the key market players including their products, solutions, strategies, M&A, and partnerships

Evaluation of VPA and autonomous agents in all major market segments, business functions, and industry verticals

Assessment of emerging technologies: AI, Machine Learning, Autonomous Agents, Chatbots, Natural Language Processing, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition and Real Time Operation

The report includes analysis of AI technology integration, VPA applications, and use cases across leading industry verticals. The report also includes detailed forecasts such as VPA revenue by AI technology (Speech Recognition, Text-to-Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing, Machine Perception & Learning).

Key Findings:

Consumer VPA revenue in North America will reach $296B USD by 2021

Leading industries to integrate intelligent agents include automotive, banking, and healthcare

More than 65% of individuals and 75% of enterprise will use VPA and autonomous agents by 2021

Six percent of US workers will lose their jobs to AI, VPA, Chatbots and related technologies by 2021

Lost jobs (mostly in call centers and other customer focused areas) represent lost wages of $262.7B annually

Report Benefits:

Forecasts for AI, VPA, and Chatbots 2016 – 2021

Use cases for AI, VPA, and Chatbot apps and services

Learn about VPA challenges and market opportunities

Identify industry leading companies, apps, and solutions

Learn about the AI-enabled user interfaces of the future

Understand the economic impacts of AI, VPA, and Chatbots

Companies/Solutions in Report:

24ME, AIVC, ALFRED, AMAZON ECHO, ANDY, APPLE SIRI, ASSISTANT.AI, AWESOME, BLACKBERRY ASSISTANT, BRAINA, BUDDY, CHARLIE, CLARA, CLOE, CUBIC, DENARRI, DRAGON GO, EASILYDO, EVA, EVI, FACEBOOK M, GOBUTLER, GOOGLE NOW, HELLO ALFRED, HOUND, HTC HIDI, IBM WATSON, INDIGO, JARVIS, JEANNIE, JIBO, JULIE DESK, MAGIC, MALUUBA, MICROSOFT CORTANA, MOTION.AI, MYCROFT, MYWAVE, NUANCE, OPERATOR, PENNY, POSTMATES, QUIP, RESERVE, RILEY, ROBIN, S VOICE, SILVIA, SIRIUS, SKYVI, SPEAKTOIT, UBI, VLINGO, VOICE ASSISTANT, VOICE MATE, VOKUL, WONDER, WUNDERLIST, X.AI, ZIRTUAL.

Target Audience:

Big Data and Cloud companies

Artificial Intelligence companies

Communication service providers

Internet and mobile app developers

Machine Language based app providers

Enterprise, SMB, and companies of all types