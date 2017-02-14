Garage Sale….Friday Feb. 17, 2017 8 am until 6 pm and Saturday Feb. 18, 2017 8 am until 6 pm Too Many Items to Show…..so big we have to sell it from the warehouse…
Antiques, desks, toys, collectibles, old trunks, books, large containers, plastic pallets, too much to list here.
CASH ONLY SALE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Desk for sale; $350.00
Metal desk set up $275/00
Desk for sale; $350.00
Metal desk set up $275/00
Location noted here, more items below
File Cabinet – $30, Old Trunk $25, halogen light $15,
Misc. items, toys, full sheets still in package, just come look you probably will find something..Still getting items ready.