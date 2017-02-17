GENERAL ELECTION

MAY 6, 2017

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES That have filed as of 4PM today.

PLACE 3

Chris Putnam

204 White Drive

Colleyville, TX 76034

Jon Bullock

5808 Bettinger Drive

Colleyville, TX 76034

PLACE 4

Mike Sexton

3612 Greenbriar Court

Colleyville, TX 76034

George Dodson

7309 Balmoral Drive

Colleyville, TX 76034

Chad LaPrelle (At this posting believed to be Ex-Mayor David Kelly’s Stepson, Formerly a Police Officer in Frisco)

905 Inwood Lane

Colleyville, TX 76034

NOTE: Candidates are listed in the order they have filed for office. Deadline for filing is Friday, February 17, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.

The order the candidates will appear on the official ballot will be determined by a drawing for a place on the ballot conducted on Monday, February 23, 2017.