GENERAL ELECTION
MAY 6, 2017
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES That have filed as of 4PM today.
PLACE 3
Chris Putnam
204 White Drive
Colleyville, TX 76034
Jon Bullock
5808 Bettinger Drive
Colleyville, TX 76034
PLACE 4
Mike Sexton
3612 Greenbriar Court
Colleyville, TX 76034
George Dodson
7309 Balmoral Drive
Colleyville, TX 76034
Chad LaPrelle (At this posting believed to be Ex-Mayor David Kelly’s Stepson, Formerly a Police Officer in Frisco)
905 Inwood Lane
Colleyville, TX 76034
NOTE: Candidates are listed in the order they have filed for office. Deadline for filing is Friday, February 17, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.
The order the candidates will appear on the official ballot will be determined by a drawing for a place on the ballot conducted on Monday, February 23, 2017.