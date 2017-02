The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (10-13, 6-7 District 8-5A) were beaten by their rivals the Grapevine Mustangs (16-14, 8-5 District 8-5A) 36-49 in district game played Tuesday, Feb. 7 at CHHS. The Panthers and Richland are now tied for the last playoff spot in the district. The two will meet in the last game of the regular season on Feb. 14. The outcome of the game will determine who goes to the first round of the playoffs.

LRW — 02/12/17