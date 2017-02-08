North Richland Hills, Texas February 8, 2017

The City of North Richland Hills is warning citizens about a phone scam where callers claiming to be with the city’s water department or billing department are trying to get resident’s credit card numbers.

The city does not collect payments in this manner. Customers receive notice in the mail if their account is past due, followed by an automated phone call indicating the date that the water service is scheduled to be shut off. The automated call does not ask customers to provide credit card information.

The City of North Richland Hills reminds residents to never give credit card numbers, bank account numbers or other personal information to someone who contacts them by phone.

Victims of this scam should contact the NRH Police Department at 817-427-7000. Residents who have questions about the balance due on their water bill may call the customer service office at City Hall at 817-427-6200, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or access their account information online at www.nrhtx.com/water.