EINPresswire.com/ — Leadership author Steven Howard highlights the many leadership lessons emanating from the Volkswagen diesel emissions test cheating scandal in his latest book Leadership Lessons from the Volkswagen Saga

“This is a story full of leadership lessons on corporate governance, branding, crisis communications, corporate responsibility, and individual accountability relevant to leaders of any size organization,” notes Howard, the author of 18 leadership and business books. “Without a doubt, this intentional corporate malfeasance by Volkswagen has become the global benchmark for corporate cheating and corporate scandals.”

To date, Volkswagen has been assessed or agreed to over $24B in fines, penalties, and compensatory payments to car owners. One Volkswagen employee is serving an 18-month jail term in South Korea. Another is awaiting sentencing in the U.S. after a plea bargain arrangement. A third sits in a U.S. jail thousands of miles away from his home in Germany pending his own trial or plea bargain agreement. Five of their colleagues in Germany have been indicted on felony charges by a U.S. grand jury and have been warned not to leave the country.

The Volkswagen diesel emissions test cheating scandal and its various offshoots have had a far-reaching impact on a wide range of parties.

This impact has been financial, environmental, political, and regulatory. The parties affected include car owners, Volkswagen’s leadership team and employees, shareholders, car dealers, government officials, regulatory agencies, the media, the automotive industry, and even the Made-in-Germany brand.

“The Volkswagen Saga is a story of deliberate corporate misconduct that has impacted the automaker’s car brands, leadership structure, governance, corporate reputation, current and future financial results, and its corporate culture,” states Howard, President and CEO of Caliente Leadership. “And, the story is far from over as the automaker faces countless lawsuits, criminal investigations, and potentially more charges of cheating on emissions tests in a dozen or more jurisdictions around the world.”

Leadership Lessons from the Volkswagen Saga is the first book to be published on the automaker’s emissions test cheating scandal. The book is now available on Amazon in both Kindle ($8.88) and paperback ($18.88) formats.

About Steven Howard

Steven Howard specializes in creating and delivering leadership development curriculum for frontline leaders, mid-level leaders, and high-potential leaders. For almost 30 years he has delivered leadership development programs in the U.S., Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa to numerous organizations and institutions.

He is well-known for his truly international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for 23 years, in Singapore for 21 years and Australia for 12 years. He currently resides in Southern California. Howard has published 18 books on leadership, marketing, and corporate branding and is the editor of four professional and personal development books in the Project You series.