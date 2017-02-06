About the author

Colleyville, Texas February 6, 2017

Everyone wants the kind of things that money just can’t buy — except maybe on Valentine’s Day, otherwise known as “The Day Love Costs Money.” This year, Americans collectively will spend $18.2 billion on expressions of their love — from greeting cards to jewelry to a special night out — with the average lovebird shelling out $136.57.

Top 20 Places for Celebrating Valentine’s Day 1 San Francisco, CA 11 Tampa, FL 2 Scottsdale, AZ 12 Austin, TX 3 Orlando, FL 13 Irvine, CA 4 Honolulu, HI 14 Chandler, AZ 5 Seattle, WA 15 St. Louis, MO 6 Las Vegas, NV 16 Minneapolis, MN 7 Atlanta, GA 17 Henderson, NV 8 Portland, OR 18 Washington, DC 9 San Diego, CA 19 Plano, TX 10 Denver, CO 20 Colorado Springs, CO

But you don’t need to tank your wallet just to show your romantic side. You can find free or inexpensive ways to display your affection to your sweetheart. The alternative is to be in the right place with the right budget.

With love in the air, WalletHub’s number crunchers played cupid to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day. We compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, ranging from “florists per capita” to “number of attractions” to “cost of a three-course meal for two.” Read on for the winners; For entertaining stats about the holiday, check out WalletHub’s Valentine’s Day Fun Facts infographic below.