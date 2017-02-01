About the author

With Super Bowl LI just days away, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans together with its Super Bowl LI By The Numbers infographic.

To identify the best cities for football fans, WalletHub analyzed 244 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team based on 17 key metrics, ranging from the number of NFL and college football teams to average ticket prices. Make sure to check out the infographic for cool stats about the biggest sporting event of the year.



Best Cities for Football Fans Worst Cities for Football Fans 1 Green Bay, WI 235 Worcester, MA 2 Pittsburgh, PA 236 DeLand, FL 3 New York, NY 237 Cape Girardeau, MO 4 Dallas, TX 238 Valparaiso, IN 5 Boston, MA 239 East Hartford, CT 6 Seattle, WA 240 Amherst, MA 7 Philadelphia, PA 241 Lexington, VA 8 Indianapolis, IN 242 New Britain, CT 9 Glendale, AZ 243 Pine Bluff, AR 10 Minneapolis, MN 244 Davidson, NC

Best vs. Worst

The New England Patriots’ performance level is four times better than the Jacksonville Jaguars’ and Cleveland Browns’.

is four times better than the Jacksonville Jaguars’ and Cleveland Browns’. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s performance level is 33 times better than the Austin Peay Governors’.

is 33 times better than the Austin Peay Governors’. Jacksonville, Fla., has the lowest average ticket price for an NFL game , $61.40, which is 2.1 times less expensive than in Chicago, the city with the highest at $131.90.

, $61.40, which is 2.1 times less expensive than in Chicago, the city with the highest at $131.90. Baltimore has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for an NCAA (FBS & FCS) game , $20.00, which is 68.8 times less expensive than in South Bend, Ind., the city with the highest at $1,375.00.

, $20.00, which is 68.8 times less expensive than in South Bend, Ind., the city with the highest at $1,375.00. Charlotte, N.C. has the highest NFL team popularity index, while San Francisco is the city with the lowest.

To read the full report and to see where your city ranks, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-football-fans/9691/

