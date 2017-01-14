GRAPEVINE’S TOWER GALLERY HOSTS “WORKING HANDS” PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT JANUARY 20 – MARCH 12

Show to Feature Works by Rick Williams

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (January 14, 2017) – Beginning January 20 through March 12, the Grapevine Tower Gallery, 636 S. Main St., will host the “Working Hands” Photography Exhibit. This visual photographic feast features the works of the immensely talented photographer, Rick Williams.

In “Working Hands,” Williams captures images of workers and work places in three diverse industries that constitute the three pillars of the Texas economy: ranching, oil and technology. These 40 finely detailed photographs contribute to an understanding of the workers who reshaped the landscape from boundless prairie to ranches, farms, towns and cities.

Williams’ images evoke a powerful sense of what it must feel like to engage in the work depicted, as well as the unique character each industry brings to the Texas landscape. In order to capture his subjects, Williams’ worked alongside laborers for months to observe their untold stories. This effort combined with his 40 years of experience all leads to a richly rewarding visual experience at Grapevine’s Tower Gallery.

Grapevine’s art community continues to expand with new and special engagement art exhibitions, recently opened galleries, the public art trail, fine art working studios and more. This exhibition was organized in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information about the projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information about the exhibit, please visit Humanities Texas online at www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

The exhibit is free and will be open to the public Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Tower Gallery is located in the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau Headquarters at 636 S. Main St. For more information about Grapevine, please visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com or call 817-410-3185.

