The Policy of LNO is stated below; as such, LNO provides the following correction;

The following post was made on May 7, 2016. The individual has provided documentation that the charges have been noted as “Nolle Prossed,” Nolle prosequi is a Latin phrase meaning “will no longer prosecute” or a variation on the same. It amounts to a dismissal of charges by the prosecution.

TY HUNTER HIGHTOWER, Age 20, POB: Irving, Occupation listed as Sudent at TCC and Home Address 2716 Melhaven Dr., Hurst, TX. Arrested on May 03, 2016 at 12:25 PM by Officer M. Hayman at 900 Glade Road and Arrested for an outstanding Warrant from the Washington County Sheriff. Arkansas on a Delivery of Methamphetamine or Cocaine a State Jail Felony and was being held with NO Bond.