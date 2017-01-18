Leading up to the biggest football game of the year, Dallas/Fort Worth-area (DFW) Market Street stores will participate in the national Souper Bowl of Caring food drive. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18, all locations will accept food and monetary donations, which will directly benefit the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Between Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 5, guests can purchase pre-packaged bags of food for $8, or donate any monetary amount through a manual scan tag at check out. In a nationwide effort to eliminate hunger through the Souper Bowl of Caring campaign, all DFW store donations will be collected on behalf of the North Texas and Tarrant Area Food Banks. For every $1 donation, the North Texas Food Bank provides three meals and the Tarrant Area Food Bank serves five meals to hungry families throughout DFW.

“We’ve just passed a holiday that centers around great family meals so let’s take a moment to remember there are food-insecure families right here in our area in need of daily help,” said Mary Myers, communications and community relations manager for The United Family. “Souper Bowl of Caring provides a great opportunity for our guests to help make an impact on their communities by donating to local area food banks without having to go out of their way.”

Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide youth-led movement of community organizations, businesses and compassionate individuals joining together to tackle hunger and poverty in local communities. In 2016 the Souper Bowl of Caring campaign generated $10,493,661 in donations by the Big Game day, 100 percent of which went directly to community food banks, soup kitchens or other local charities.