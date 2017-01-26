Ft. Worth, Texas January 26,2017

Tuesday morning (1/24/17), Deputy Carmichael was on foot patrol near the Tarrant County Courthouse, when he noticed a car abruptly stopping and heard screaming from the vehicle. He went to see if the passengers needed assistance when he heard loud screams coming from the car.

He approached to fmd the woman in the backseat actively giving birth! He radioed for an ambulance and then began assisting with the birth of the baby. He delivered a healthy baby boy! EMT services arrived shortly after the birth, and escorted mom and son to John Peter Smith Hospital. Both mom and son are happy and healthy!