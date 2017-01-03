Southlake New Biz List: January 2017

This list of new Southlake businesses is provided by the Southlake Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Now Open

• Cambria Hotel & Suites: Cambria Hotel & Suites recently opened at 2104 E. State Highway 114. This is a 175-room upscale boutique style hotel. (817) 416-4396 www.CambriaSouthlakeDFW.com

• FlyKids Yoga: FlyKids Yoga recently opened in Village at Timarron at 631 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite A. They offer group and private classes for all kids – from babies to teens, tweens and those with special needs. (817) 755-4133 www.FlyKidsYoga.com

• G Interiors: G Interiors recently opened in Commerce Business Park at 726 Commerce Street, Suite 101. They offer residential and commercial interior design including custom furniture, drapes, art, floral arrangements, home décor and accessories. (972) 841-2177

www.G-Interiors.com

• Smashburger: Smashburger recently opened in Kimball Crossing at 2175 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 170. This is a fast-casual, better-burger restaurant with certified Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and milkshakes. (817) 873-8003 www.Smashburger.com

• Texas Rug Gallery: Texas Rug Gallery recently opened in Shafer Plaza at 2717 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 160. They are a retailer of rugs and carpet. (817) 329-0650 www.TexasRugGallery.com

Coming Soon

Buon Giorno Coffeehouse & Roastery – Players Circle – 1901 W. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 100 – opening date TBD – coffee shop

Fit Factory – Wyndham Plaza – 2750 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 120 – opening date TBD – organic customs meals

HarborChase – 700 E. State Highway 1147 – opening date TBD – assisted living center

Manny’s Tex Mex – Wyndham Plaza – 151 N. Nolen Drive – opening date TBD – Mexican cuisine

Marshalls – Kimball Oaks – 2235 E. Southlake Boulevard – opening date TBD – off-price department store

Starbucks – Southlake Marketplace – 2155 W. Southlake Boulevard – opening date TBD – coffee shop



The Bar Method – Kimball Oaks – 2211 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 550 – opening date TBD – fitness center