Southlake, Texas January 14, 2016

Platinum Dermatology Partners (“Platinum”) announced today that Southlake Dermatology (“Southlake”) has joined the Platinum network. Platinum is a dermatology-focused physician services organization formed by private equity firm Sterling Partners. Southlake, located in Southlake, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolitan area, is now affiliated with Platinum’s growing network of dermatology practices throughout Texas. Southlake will continue to operate under its established brand and will collaborate with other Platinum practices to further advance care and services to patients, payers and others.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Platinum network and contribute to growing an organization that unites leaders in dermatology through collaboration and shared best practices,” said Angela Bowers, MD , Founder, Southlake. “This shared experience will lead us to new insights in clinical quality, operational efficiencies and growth opportunities for our employees.”

“We are excited to have a practice with Dr. Bowers’ reputation join Platinum Dermatology Partners,” said Greg DeAtkine, Chief Executive Officer, Platinum. “We are building a top-notch dermatology network to meet the increasing needs of patients in today’s dynamic healthcare environment. Our growth strategy is to partner with and invest in leading dermatology groups, provide them with the business insight, expertise and resources needed to advance care and position them for continued growth and success.”

With a firm belief that the best clinical and business outcomes are achieved through partnership and alignment between management and physicians, Platinum has designed a model that allows dermatologists to retain practice autonomy and ownership augmented by management support. Dermatologists at Southlake will collaborate with other practices through Platinum’s Clinical Advisory Board to drive all clinical decisions, while remaining highly involved in the business operations of their respective practices.

“Combining the clinical thought leadership created through the Platinum Clinical Advisory Board with the expertise and resources of Platinum Dermatology Partners will enable us to enhance patient care and transform dermatology efficiency, efficacy and service,” said Mary Fleischli, MD, a founding partner in Platinum who practices within Dallas Associated Dermatologists. “Uniting our highly regarded dermatology groups from among the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area is an exciting opportunity that will benefit patients tremendously. We will be able to grow in ways we never could have independently.”

To learn more about a partnership with Platinum Dermatology Partners, visit www.platinumderm.com or contact Michael Pennington, VP of Strategy and Business Development, michael.pennington@platinumderm.com.

About Platinum Dermatology Partners

Headquartered in Dallas, Platinum Dermatology Partners builds true partnerships with highly reputable dermatology practices to empower growth and best-in-class dermatology services. Through Platinum’s differentiated, physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through the Platinum network. As a comprehensive physician management services organization, Platinum offers collaboration among top-notch dermatology professionals and practice growth opportunities unmatched in an independent practice. Platinum is backed by Sterling Partners, a private equity firm with more than 30 years of experience investing in and growing leading health care companies across the nation. For more information about Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit: https://platinumderm.com/.