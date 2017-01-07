Southlake, Texas January 7, 2017

Note: Those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law..

JILL MICHELLE TERPILOWSKI Age: 24, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as working in the Call Center at Fidelity and Home 601 North Park Blvd. #1502, Grapevine, TX. Arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 at 9:34 PM by Officer S. Petrovich at 200 N. Kimball Ave and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.

MARIA G. KARALIS, Age: 52, POB; Greece, Listed Occupation as RN for an Attorney by the name of Michael and Home 17 Bradford Rd., Framingham, MA. Arrested on Dec. 12, 2016 at 5:05 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at Home Depot in Southlake and Charged With; Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $100.

ROSWALD LEMAN MILLINER, Age 44, POB: Dallas, TX. Listed Occupation as Banker City of Dallas-Southwest Funding and Home 804 Wood Duck Way, Flower Mound, TX. Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 12:21 AM by Officer L. Miller on 2300 E. Hwy 114 and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.

ADRIENNE ANN MILLENBACH, Age: 27, POB; Austin, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 41273 Dublin Dr. in Parker, Colorado. Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 2:20 AM by Officer C. Damico at 2000 Dove Road and Charged With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor,

2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor, Total Bond set at $2,500.

KEVIN LINN VILLALOBOS, Age: 23, POB: Costa Rica, Listed Occupation as a Contractor for Wolf Value Buildings and Home 3461 FM 937 in Haskell, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 18, 2016 at 12:08 PM by Officer M. Davis at 250 N. Kimball Ave. and Charged With; 1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500, Total Bond $3,500.

JORDAN RASHAD SELEXMAN, Age; 25, POB: Houston, listed as Unemployed and Home 6321 Rockingham Trail, Dallas. Arrested on Dec. 18, 2016 at 4:05 PM by Officer W. Wood at 159 Summit Ave and Charged With; 1.) Fraudulent Used of Identifying Information with More than 5 in his possession, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000,

2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500, Total Bond: $6,500.

RICHARD JOHN SANTOS, Age: 32, POB: Corpus Christi, TX. Listed as Self-Employed and Home 150 Saddleridge Dr., Waxahachie TX. Arrested on Dec. 21, 2016 at 3:14 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 3100 E. Hwy 113 and Charged With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Class B Misdemeanor, Bond $1,000,

2.) Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony, no bond listed.

ROBERTO VASQUEZ, Jr., Age 31, POB: El Paso, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 2445 May Lane, Grand Prairie, TX. Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 5:56 PM by Officer L. Miller at Kohls in Southlake and Charged With; 1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $366,

2.) Theft Under $100, Bond set at $252, Total Bond $616.

AARON LEE MEDINA, Age: 28, POB: Sweetwater, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1340 Honeysuckle Dr., Mansfield, TX. Arrested on Dec. 27, 2016 at 3:48 AM by Officer L. Miller at 2700 E. Hwy 114 and Charged With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Class B. Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Driving with license invalid with and a previous conviction or suspension, or a Warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Bond $1,500..Total $2,500.

JOHN MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Age: 60, POB: Houston, TX. Listed Occupation as a Home Builder, Self-Employed and Home 270 Briarbrook Rd., Germantown, TN. Arrested on Dec. 30, 2016 at 9:51 PM by Officer L. Miller at 700 N. Carroll Ave and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.

HUGO LEONEL MENDEZ, Age: 33, POB: Los Angeles, CA. Listed Occupation as Project Manager for JES Contractors and Home 10460 Hunt Club Place #834, Ft. Worth. Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 12:49 AM by Officer B. Hernandez at 500 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.

JUSTIN MICHAEL SULLIVAN, Age 29, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 2838 Timber Hill Dr., Grapevine, TX. Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 12:37 AM by Officer L. Milier at 2100 W FM 1709 and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 More than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,

3.) On a Warrant form N. Richland Hills PD for Displaying an Expired Registration, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $271,

4.) On a Warrant form N. Richland Hills PD for Speeding, bond set at $288..Total Bond $6,059.

TERRI SUE PICKETT, Age: 50, POB: Arlington, TX. Listed Occupation as a Reservation Specialist for American Airlines and Home 4201 Parrish Road, Haltom City, TX. Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 11:18 PM by Officer N. Anderson at 200 E HWY 114 and Charged With: 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 4 G, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1G but less than 4G, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000,

3.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond Set at $1,000…Total Bond $9,000.

CHRISTOPHER CHAD STEELE, Age: 28, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 8109 Marydean Ave, Ft. Worth. TX. Arrested on Dec. 28, 2016 at 2:04 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 2110 E FM 17090 and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500,

2.) Theft of Property more than $100 but less than $750, a Class B Misdemeanor , Bond set at $1,000

3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $366..Total Bond: $3,866.

MARCOS BARRAZ, Age: 39, POB: Wylie, TX. Listed Occupation as a Dispatcher for Sunbelt Rentals and Home 1825 Devonshire Dr., Garland, TX. Arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 at 9:10 PM by Officer D. McKillen at 2162 Estes Park Dr. and Charged With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Failure to Signal, Bond set at $51o,

3.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Promise to Appear, Bond set at $371.10,

4.) On a Garland PD Warrant for No Valid State Inspection Certificate, Bond set at $429,

5.) On a Garland PD Warrant for No Valid Registration, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $355,

6.) On a Garland PD Warrant for Violation of a Red Light Stop Line, Bond set at $446.03, Total Bond $3,091.23

BRANDON GASPAR, Age: 2, POB: Mexico Listed Occupation as Server at the Craft and Crab in Colleyville and Home at 2905 Mustang Dr. #143. Arrested on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:19 AM by Officer D. McKillen at 600 W Hwy 114 and Charged With: 1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for No Valid Driver’s License, Bond set at $409.63,

3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Public Intoxication, Bond set at $686.,

4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License, Bond set at $316,…Total Bond $2,391.63

