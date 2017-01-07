Southlake, Texas January 7, 2017
Note: Those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law..
Arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 at 9:34 PM by Officer S. Petrovich at 200 N. Kimball Ave and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Dec. 12, 2016 at 5:05 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at Home Depot in Southlake and Charged With;
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $100.
Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 12:21 AM by Officer L. Miller on 2300 E. Hwy 114 and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 2:20 AM by Officer C. Damico at 2000 Dove Road and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor,
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor, Total Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on Dec. 18, 2016 at 12:08 PM by Officer M. Davis at 250 N. Kimball Ave. and Charged With;
1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500, Total Bond $3,500.
Arrested on Dec. 18, 2016 at 4:05 PM by Officer W. Wood at 159 Summit Ave and Charged With;
1.) Fraudulent Used of Identifying Information with More than 5 in his possession, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000,
2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500, Total Bond: $6,500.
Arrested on Dec. 21, 2016 at 3:14 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 3100 E. Hwy 113 and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Class B Misdemeanor, Bond $1,000,
2.) Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony, no bond listed.
Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 5:56 PM by Officer L. Miller at Kohls in Southlake and Charged With;
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $366,
2.) Theft Under $100, Bond set at $252, Total Bond $616.
Arrested on Dec. 27, 2016 at 3:48 AM by Officer L. Miller at 2700 E. Hwy 114 and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Class B. Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Driving with license invalid with and a previous conviction or suspension, or a Warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Bond $1,500..Total $2,500.
Arrested on Dec. 30, 2016 at 9:51 PM by Officer L. Miller at 700 N. Carroll Ave and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 12:49 AM by Officer B. Hernandez at 500 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 12:37 AM by Officer L. Milier at 2100 W FM 1709 and Charged With;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 More than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,
3.) On a Warrant form N. Richland Hills PD for Displaying an Expired Registration, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $271,
4.) On a Warrant form N. Richland Hills PD for Speeding, bond set at $288..Total Bond $6,059.
Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 11:18 PM by Officer N. Anderson at 200 E HWY 114 and Charged With:
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 4 G, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1G but less than 4G, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000,
3.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond Set at $1,000…Total Bond $9,000.
Arrested on Dec. 28, 2016 at 2:04 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 2110 E FM 17090 and Charged With;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500,
2.) Theft of Property more than $100 but less than $750, a Class B Misdemeanor , Bond set at $1,000
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $366..Total Bond: $3,866.
Arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 at 9:10 PM by Officer D. McKillen at 2162 Estes Park Dr. and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Failure to Signal, Bond set at $51o,
3.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Promise to Appear, Bond set at $371.10,
4.) On a Garland PD Warrant for No Valid State Inspection Certificate, Bond set at $429,
5.) On a Garland PD Warrant for No Valid Registration, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $355,
6.) On a Garland PD Warrant for Violation of a Red Light Stop Line, Bond set at $446.03, Total Bond $3,091.23
Arrested on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:19 AM by Officer D. McKillen at 600 W Hwy 114 and Charged With:
1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for No Valid Driver’s License, Bond set at $409.63,
3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Public Intoxication, Bond set at $686.,
4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License, Bond set at $316,…Total Bond $2,391.63
Arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 at 9:10 PM by Officer D. McKillen at 2162 Estes Park DR. and Charged With:
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Failure to Signal, Bond set at $510.10,
3.) On a Balch Springs PD Warrant for Voluntary Promise to Appear, Bond set at $371.10,
4.) On a Garland PD Warrant for No Valid State Inspection Certificate, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $429,
5.) On a Garland PD Warrant for No Valid Registration, Bond set at $335,
6.) On a Garland PD Warrant for Red Light – Stop Line, Bond set at $446.04…Total Bond $3091.23
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com