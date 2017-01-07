Keller, Texas January 7, 2017

Note: Those appearing in this post are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

ASHLEIGH LAUREN SCORDAS, Age: 27, POB: Roanoke, VA. Listed Occupation as Broker for Fidelity Insurance and Home 7117 Silver Lake Dr., Keller, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 10:19 PM by officer J. Montgomery at 100 N. Rufe Snow Drive and Charged With; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

RALPH MICHAEL HOLLOWAY, Age; 55, POB: Amarillo, TX Listed as Unemployed and Home 1503 Highland Lakes, Keller. Arrested on Dec. 30, 2016 at 7:09 PM by Officer G. Telesko on Hill Street and Charged With; 1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor,

2.) Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content exceeding 0.15, another Class A Misdemeanor, Total Bond $3,000

RYAN DAVID ONSTOTT, Age: 26, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as a Server at Hula Hut and Home 11674 Spring Cape Cod, Frisco, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 28, 2016 at 11:32 PM by Officer G. Edge at 100 S. Main Street and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated 2nd!, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,

MARK ALLEN SHELL, Age: 60, Tuscon, AZ. Listed Occupation as Driver for United Petroleum Transportation and Home 2010 Randy Snow Dr., Arlington, TX. Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 10:58 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 200 Keller Pkwy and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or MORE!..Remarks: Interlock Order, A Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000.

STEPHEN WILLIAM SPARKS, Age: 28, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed Occupation as Construction for Home Concepts and Home 1521 Weyland Dr. #403, North Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on Dec. 24, 2016 at 10:19 PM by Officer K. Buchanan at 1300 Keller Parkway # 1625 and Charged With; Assault Simple, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $571.

BRYAN ASHLEY DRISKILL, Age: 52, POB: Brownwood, TX. Listed Occupation as self-employed and Home 855 East Ash Lane #1307, Euless, TX. Arrested on Dec. 25, 2016 at 7:41 AM by Officer M. Riehle at 8836 Davis Blvd. and Charged With: 1.) Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or MORE!, a Third Degree Felony,

2.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or MORE!, No Bond Allowed,

3.) On an Irving PD “Ran Red Light Warrant,

4.) On an Irving PD “Open Container in Motor Vehicle, Total Bond $10,782.60

GEOFFREY WAYNE MADEY, Age: 42, POB: Downey, CA. Listed Occupation as Feeder Driver for UPS and Home 3008 Lynwood Dr., Arlington, TX. Arrested on Dec. 29, 2016 at 3:00 PM by Westlake Officer J. Hicks at 2100 Hwy 377 and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.