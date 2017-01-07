Keller, Texas January 7, 2017
Note: Those appearing in this post are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 10:19 PM by officer J. Montgomery at 100 N. Rufe Snow Drive and Charged With;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 30, 2016 at 7:09 PM by Officer G. Telesko on Hill Street and Charged With;
1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor,
2.) Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content exceeding 0.15, another Class A Misdemeanor, Total Bond $3,000
Arrested on Dec. 28, 2016 at 11:32 PM by Officer G. Edge at 100 S. Main Street and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated 2nd!, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,
Arrested on Dec. 26, 2016 at 10:58 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 200 Keller Pkwy and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or MORE!..Remarks: Interlock Order, A Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000.
Arrested on Dec. 24, 2016 at 10:19 PM by Officer K. Buchanan at 1300 Keller Parkway # 1625 and Charged With;
Assault Simple, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $571.
Arrested on Dec. 25, 2016 at 7:41 AM by Officer M. Riehle at 8836 Davis Blvd. and Charged With:
1.) Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or MORE!, a Third Degree Felony,
2.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or MORE!, No Bond Allowed,
3.) On an Irving PD “Ran Red Light Warrant,
4.) On an Irving PD “Open Container in Motor Vehicle, Total Bond $10,782.60
Arrested on Dec. 29, 2016 at 3:00 PM by Westlake Officer J. Hicks at 2100 Hwy 377 and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com