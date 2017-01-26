Keller, Texas January 26, 2017

Note: those listed are arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

JESSE THOMAS PATINO, Age 28, POB: Fontana, CA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1046 Oak Valley Ct, Keller, TX. Age 28, POB: Fontana, CA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1046 Oak Valley Ct, Keller, TX. Arrested on Jan 07, 2017 at 10:13 PM by Officer C. Kidwell at his Keller Home and Charged With; 1.) On Tarrant County Sheriff’s Warrant for DWI, Felony Repetition, and Remarks are “NO BOND”,

2.) On Tarrant County Sheriff’s Warrant for Possession of Marijuana of 4 ounces to 5 lbs, Remarks are “NO BOND”,

3.) Assault (simple) Contact by Keller PD, Bond set at $571.

ERIC COLIN FISCUS, Age: 25, POB: N. Richland Hills. Listed occupation as Sales for Toyota of Fort Worth and Home at 694 Bluestar Dr., Keller, TX. Age: 25, POB: N. Richland Hills. Listed occupation as Sales for Toyota of Fort Worth and Home at 694 Bluestar Dr., Keller, TX. Arrested on Jan 08, 2017 at 112:217 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 1800 Keller Pkwy West Bound and Charged With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Remarks include Interlock Order and Bond set t $1,500.

ROBERT BRADLEY COOMER, Age: 46, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Software Development Manager at SABRE and Home 1113 Jericho Ct. Keller, TX. Age: 46, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Software Development Manager at SABRE and Home 1113 Jericho Ct. Keller, TX. Arrested on Jan. 08, 2017 at 12:50 AM by Officer J. Potter at his home and Charged With; Assault (simple) Contact, Bond set at $571.

RICHARD THOMAS GENTRY, Age: 28, POB: Irving, TX listed as Homeless in Keller. Age: 28, POB: Irving, TX listed as Homeless in Keller. Arrested on Jan 09, 2017 at 9:35 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 2001 S. Main St. and Charged With; 1.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4G, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,

3.) On a Dallas Country Sheriff Office Warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon a 2nd Degree Felony, “NO BOND”,

4.) On a Dallas Country Sheriff Office Warrant for Abandonment and Endangerment of a Child with Criminal Negligence, a State Jail Felony, “NO BOND”,

5.) On a Dallas Country Sheriff Office Warrant for Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Previous Conviction, a 3rd Degree Felony, “NO BOND.”

Total Bond $6,000 along with the No Bond offered offenses.



KEVIN DAVID McCANN, Age: 49, POB: Philadelphia, PA. Listed Occupation as Sales for Smith & Nephew and Home 2505 Deep Eddy Trail, Keller, TX. Age: 49, POB: Philadelphia, PA. Listed Occupation as Sales for Smith & Nephew and Home 2505 Deep Eddy Trail, Keller, TX. Arrested on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:28 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 2500 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged With, Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

MATHEW FRANKLIN HURLBUT, Age: 24, POB: Louisville, KY. Listed as a Student at TCU and Home 1375 Ottinger Rd., Roanoke. Age: 24, POB: Louisville, KY. Listed as a Student at TCU and Home 1375 Ottinger Rd., Roanoke. Arrested on Jan 13, 2017 by Officer J. Montgomery at 400 Keller Smithfield Rd. S. and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Remarks; Does not know his Social Security Number., Bond set at $1,000.

SCOTT KENNEDY SIMON, Age: 26, POB: OK. Listed Occupation as Loss Prevention at Academy and Home 5128 Holly Kock Lane, Ft. Worth. Age: 26, POB: OK. Listed Occupation as Loss Prevention at Academy and Home 5128 Holly Kock Lane, Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:06 AM by Officer B. Shimanek on Keller Parkway and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 More than 28 G lesss than 200 G, a third degree felony, Bond set at $6,000,

2.) Interference with Public Duties, Bond set at $2,000,

3.) Tampering or Fabrication of Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation, Bond set at $6,000..Total Bond: $14,000

DERRICK WALTER RIMA, Age: 33, Listed Occupation as Brewer for Texas Ale Project and Home 701 Monette Dr. Bedford, TX. Age: 33, Listed Occupation as Brewer for Texas Ale Project and Home 701 Monette Dr. Bedford, TX. Arrested on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:52 PM by Officer G. Edge at 2800 Volterra Way and Charged with; Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750

WILLIAM TREVOR CONDUFF, Age: 31, POB: Dallas, Listed Occupation as Print Press Operator for Printed Threads and Home 1616 Cedar Elm Drive, Corinth, TX. Age: 31, POB: Dallas, Listed Occupation as Print Press Operator for Printed Threads and Home 1616 Cedar Elm Drive, Corinth, TX. Arrested on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:32 PM by Westlake Officer T. Osborn at the Quick Trip on Hwy 377 and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

JEANETTE MARIE HOFFMAN, Age: 52, POB: Portland, OR., Listed Occupation as Lending Associate for First United Bank and Home 10808 Crawford Farms Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Age: 52, POB: Portland, OR., Listed Occupation as Lending Associate for First United Bank and Home 10808 Crawford Farms Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:33 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 100 W. Keller PKWY. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

SAMANTHA LYNN MARTINEZ, Age: 24, No Occupation Listed and Home 617 Pheasant Rd., Saginaw, TX. Age: 24, No Occupation Listed and Home 617 Pheasant Rd., Saginaw, TX. Arrested on Jan 8, 2017 by Officer T. Ulrich at 1600 Keller Pkwy and Charged With; Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.

RYAN DUNCAN RAMBO, Age: 20, POB: Grapevine, TX. Listed Occupation as Sales for Fitness 2000 and Home 10312 Vintage Dr., Ft. Worth. Age: 20, POB: Grapevine, TX. Listed Occupation as Sales for Fitness 2000 and Home 10312 Vintage Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:35 AM by Officer G. Edge at 100 Town Center Lane and Charged with; 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond Set at $520.50,

2.) Minor in Possession of a Deceptive DL/ID Representing over 21 while under 21, Bond Set at $71.

ROGER NAVA, Age: 21 POB: Ft. Worth, no Occupation Listed and Home 4513 Stepping Stone Dr., Ft. Worth. Age: 21 POB: Ft. Worth, no Occupation Listed and Home 4513 Stepping Stone Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM by Westlake Officer C. Arndt at 1200 Davis Blvd and Charge with; 1.) Driver’s License/ID False, Bond set at $1,200,

2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $457.73,

3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Window Tint, Bond set at $269.10,

4.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Driving with License Invalid, Bond set at $414,.83,

5.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $272.10,

6.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond set at $230,

7.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $350,

8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $350,

9.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond set at $230; Total Bond $3,773.76

AMBER DAYNE FOXWELL, Age: 26, Listed no Occupation and Home 1803 Finley Rd., Irving, Texas. Age: 26, Listed no Occupation and Home 1803 Finley Rd., Irving, Texas. Arrested on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:25 PM by Officer B. Cross at 900 Keller Pkwy and Charge with: 1.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Driving while License Invalid, Bond set at $486.,

3.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $675.,

4.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $535,

5.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Child Seat Belt violation, Bond set at $625,

6.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Driving while license expired, Bond set at $349,

7.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for No Seat Belt, Bond set at $279,

8.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Expired Registration, Bond Set at $326,

9.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $551,

10.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond set at $701,

11.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Failure to Appear Bond set at $329, Total Bonds $5,926.

The latest Crime and Arrest Reports in Keller in PDF: Jan26 Crime Report