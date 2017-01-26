Keller, Texas January 26, 2017
Note: those listed are arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Jan 07, 2017 at 10:13 PM by Officer C. Kidwell at his Keller Home and Charged With;
1.) On Tarrant County Sheriff’s Warrant for DWI, Felony Repetition, and Remarks are “NO BOND”,
2.) On Tarrant County Sheriff’s Warrant for Possession of Marijuana of 4 ounces to 5 lbs, Remarks are “NO BOND”,
3.) Assault (simple) Contact by Keller PD, Bond set at $571.
Arrested on Jan 08, 2017 at 112:217 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 1800 Keller Pkwy West Bound and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Remarks include Interlock Order and Bond set t $1,500.
Arrested on Jan. 08, 2017 at 12:50 AM by Officer J. Potter at his home and Charged With;
Assault (simple) Contact, Bond set at $571.
Arrested on Jan 09, 2017 at 9:35 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 2001 S. Main St. and Charged With;
1.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4G, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $4,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,
3.) On a Dallas Country Sheriff Office Warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon a 2nd Degree Felony, “NO BOND”,
4.) On a Dallas Country Sheriff Office Warrant for Abandonment and Endangerment of a Child with Criminal Negligence, a State Jail Felony, “NO BOND”,
5.) On a Dallas Country Sheriff Office Warrant for Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Previous Conviction, a 3rd Degree Felony, “NO BOND.”
Total Bond $6,000 along with the No Bond offered offenses.
Arrested on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:28 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 2500 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged With,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan 13, 2017 by Officer J. Montgomery at 400 Keller Smithfield Rd. S. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Remarks; Does not know his Social Security Number., Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:06 AM by Officer B. Shimanek on Keller Parkway and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 More than 28 G lesss than 200 G, a third degree felony, Bond set at $6,000,
2.) Interference with Public Duties, Bond set at $2,000,
3.) Tampering or Fabrication of Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation, Bond set at $6,000..Total Bond: $14,000
Arrested on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:52 PM by Officer G. Edge at 2800 Volterra Way and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750
Arrested on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:32 PM by Westlake Officer T. Osborn at the Quick Trip on Hwy 377 and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:33 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 100 W. Keller PKWY. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan 8, 2017 by Officer T. Ulrich at 1600 Keller Pkwy and Charged With;
Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:35 AM by Officer G. Edge at 100 Town Center Lane and Charged with;
1.) Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond Set at $520.50,
2.) Minor in Possession of a Deceptive DL/ID Representing over 21 while under 21, Bond Set at $71.
Arrested on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM by Westlake Officer C. Arndt at 1200 Davis Blvd and Charge with;
1.) Driver’s License/ID False, Bond set at $1,200,
2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $457.73,
3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Window Tint, Bond set at $269.10,
4.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Driving with License Invalid, Bond set at $414,.83,
5.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $272.10,
6.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond set at $230,
7.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $350,
8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $350,
9.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond set at $230; Total Bond $3,773.76
Arrested on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:25 PM by Officer B. Cross at 900 Keller Pkwy and Charge with:
1.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Driving while License Invalid, Bond set at $486.,
3.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $675.,
4.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $535,
5.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Child Seat Belt violation, Bond set at $625,
6.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Driving while license expired, Bond set at $349,
7.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for No Seat Belt, Bond set at $279,
8.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Expired Registration, Bond Set at $326,
9.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $551,
10.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond set at $701,
11.) On a Watauga PD Warrant for Failure to Appear Bond set at $329, Total Bonds $5,926.
The latest Crime and Arrest Reports in Keller in PDF: Jan26 Crime Report
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com