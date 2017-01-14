Keller, Texas January 14, 2017
Note: The following information is in the public domain obtained by State and Federal Freedom of Information Acts. Those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Jan. 01, 2016 at 3:49 AM by Officer R. Davis at 700 Heather Lane and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan. 01, 2017 at 5:38 PM by Officer C. Berry at 400 Anita Ave and Charged With:
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 more than 28G a Class A Misdemeanor Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $2,500.
Arrested on Jan 01, 2017 at 3:49 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 300 Toulouse Lane and Charged With:
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
2.) Minor with Tobacco, Total Bond $642.
Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 4:54 PM by Officer R. Dobbs at his home on Rapp Road and Charged With;
1.) Assault (threaten), Bond set at $571.,
2.) Criminal Mischief, Bond set at $221, Total Bond $792.
Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 12:55 AM by Officer A. Clark at 100 Keller Pkwy and Charged With;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 2:52 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1520 Keller Pkwy and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan. 02, 2017 at 1:52 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 405 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged With;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1G a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1A more than 20 AU, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,
4.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,
5.) Possession of a Controlled Substance Not in the Penalty Group, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000, Total Bond…$14,000.
Arrested on Jan. 05, 2017 at 1:40 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 100 Bloomfield Dr. and Charge With;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd..Remarks : Interlock order – released pending investigation per Capt. Talkington, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on Jan. 01, 2017 at 1:51 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 1300 S. Main St. and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Remarks Interlock Order, Bond Amount $1,500,
2.) Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member; On an Extended Protection Order Issued from Haltom City PD..EPO Issued, Contact Made with Amber Leigh Young on this date. Bond set at $2,500..Total Bond; $4,000.
Arrested on Jan. 05, 2017 at 11:22 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 2000 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 1:14 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 2021 S. Main St. and Charged With:
Driving under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at $520.50
Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 3:47 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 325 Rodeo Drive and Charged With;
Assault (simple) Contact Bond set at $571, Remarks- No Social Security Number
Arrested on Jan 01, 2017 at 5:36 PM by Officer C. Berry at 400 Anita Ave and Charged with;
1,) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Possession of Marijuana More than 2 ounces Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond; $2,500.
Arrested on Jan 05, 2017 at 2:13 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1400 Main St. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan 01, 2017 at 3:49 AM by Officer R. Davis at 700 Heather Lane and Charged with;
Public Intoxication ,Bond set at $285.
Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 by Westlake Officer M. Wheeler at 2000 SH 114 WB and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500
Arrested on Jan 01, 2017 at 5:38 PM by Officer C. Berry at 400 Anita Ave. and Charged With;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $2,500.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
