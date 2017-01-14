Keller, Texas January 14, 2017

Note: The following information is in the public domain obtained by State and Federal Freedom of Information Acts. Those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

KIM LESLIE NELSON, Age: 59, POB: Honolulu, HI. listed Occupation as Self-Employed and Home 813 Greenbriar Dr. , Keller, Texas. Arrested on Jan. 01, 2016 at 3:49 AM by Officer R. Davis at 700 Heather Lane and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000.

BRADLEY JAMES LOWRIE Age: 18, Listed as Unemployed and Home 691 Pryor Ct. N, Keller, TX. Arrested on Jan. 01, 2017 at 5:38 PM by Officer C. Berry at 400 Anita Ave and Charged With: 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 more than 28G a Class A Misdemeanor Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $2,500.

NIKOLAS ANTONIO MALDONADO, Age: 17, POB: Arlington, TX. Listed Occupation as a Referee for the Keller Soccer Association and Home 1620 Chase Oaks Dr., Keller, TX. Arrested on Jan 01, 2017 at 3:49 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 300 Toulouse Lane and Charged With: 1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

2.) Minor with Tobacco, Total Bond $642.

JACOB DANIEL SHELTON, Age: 19, POB: Ft. Worth, listed as Unemployed and Home 431 Rapp Road, Keller, TX. Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 4:54 PM by Officer R. Dobbs at his home on Rapp Road and Charged With; 1.) Assault (threaten), Bond set at $571.,

2.) Criminal Mischief, Bond set at $221, Total Bond $792.

DILLON MICHAEL ORTIZ Age: 27, POB: Grand Prairie, TX. Listed Occupation as Home Depot Stocker and Home 1450 Post Oak Trail, Southlake, TX. Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 12:55 AM by Officer A. Clark at 100 Keller Pkwy and Charged With; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

BRIAN DAVID ROUNDING, Age: 43, POB: Colorado, Listed as Self-Employed and Home 2701 Grapevine Mills Pkwy #1422, Grapevine, TX. Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 2:52 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1520 Keller Pkwy and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $1,500.

HENRY TAM TRAN, Age: 19, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. Listed Occupation as Student and Home 6413 N. Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on Jan. 02, 2017 at 1:52 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 405 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1G a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1A more than 20 AU, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

4.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,

5.) Possession of a Controlled Substance Not in the Penalty Group, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000, Total Bond…$14,000.

STEPHAN ALFONSO BURNS, Age: 24, POB: Hurst, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 3612 Shadybrook Dr., Bedford, TX. Arrested on Jan. 05, 2017 at 1:40 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 100 Bloomfield Dr. and Charge With; 1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd..Remarks : Interlock order – released pending investigation per Capt. Talkington, Bond set at $2,500.

JOSHUA DANIEL YOUNG, Age: 31, POB: Tyler, TX., Listed Occupation as Cledaner for Dalworth Carpet Cleaning and Home 3608 Aspenwood, Bedford, TX. Arrested on Jan. 01, 2017 at 1:51 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 1300 S. Main St. and Charged with; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Remarks Interlock Order, Bond Amount $1,500,

2.) Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member; On an Extended Protection Order Issued from Haltom City PD..EPO Issued, Contact Made with Amber Leigh Young on this date. Bond set at $2,500..Total Bond; $4,000.

KENNETH ROBERT KOWIS, Age: 39, POB: Tulsa, OK. No Occupation Listed, Home at 1712 Nueces Trail, Arlington, TX. Arrested on Jan. 05, 2017 at 11:22 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 2000 Keller Pkwy and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

JOSE ISAIAS ALBA NUNEZ, Age: 18, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Stock for Festa and Home 5101 Sprinklake Pkwy #715, Haltom, City, TX. Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 1:14 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 2021 S. Main St. and Charged With: Driving under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at $520.50

JOSE DE ALBA SALAS, Age: 39, POB: Mexico, listed Occupation as a Contrator and Home 5515 Parkhaven Circle #317, Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 3:47 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 325 Rodeo Drive and Charged With; Assault (simple) Contact Bond set at $571, Remarks- No Social Security Number

MATTHEW PATRICK PENROD, Age: 19, POB: Maplewood, MN., Listed as Unemployed and Home 5429 Temecula Rd., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Jan 01, 2017 at 5:36 PM by Officer C. Berry at 400 Anita Ave and Charged with; 1,) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Possession of Marijuana More than 2 ounces Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond; $2,500.

CANDICE MICHELLE LUMMUS, Age: 31, POB: Materie, LA. Listed Occupation as Car Sales for Vandergriff Honda, and Home 5425 Sierra Ridge DR., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Jan 05, 2017 at 2:13 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1400 Main St. and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.

JEFFERY WADE FOSTER, Age: 47, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. Occupation listed as IT for CJI and Home 6035 Prospect Hill, Granbury, TX. Arrested on Jan 01, 2017 at 3:49 AM by Officer R. Davis at 700 Heather Lane and Charged with; Public Intoxication ,Bond set at $285.

SAMANTHA LEIGH HODGES, Age: 19, POB: Bedford, TX. No Employer listed and Home 1030 Dallas Dr. #424, Denton, TX. Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 by Westlake Officer M. Wheeler at 2000 SH 114 WB and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500

BAILEY NICOLE PROCTOR, Age: 19, POB: Norman, OK. Listed as Unemployed and home 223 Shiloh Dr., Norman, OK. Arrested on Jan 01, 2017 at 5:38 PM by Officer C. Berry at 400 Anita Ave. and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $2,500.