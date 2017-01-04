Keller, Texas January 04, 2017

Note: All of those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law..

BRONWYN ELLISON PORTER; Age: 51, POB: Dallas, listed as Unemployed and Home at 11513 Cactus Springs, Keller, Texas. Age: 51, POB: Dallas, listed as Unemployed and Home at 11513 Cactus Springs, Keller, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 23, 2016 at 5:33 PM by Officer J. Hicks at 1299 N. Main Street and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor and Bond set at $1,500; Notes: “Does not known SSN”.

REILLY ELIZABETH WALSH, Age: 19 , POB: Richmond, VA. Listed Occupation as Cook at the Jimmy Austin Golf Club and Home 821 Edgewood Dr., Keller. Age: 19 , POB: Richmond, VA. Listed Occupation as Cook at the Jimmy Austin Golf Club and Home 821 Edgewood Dr., Keller. Arrested on Dec. 23, 2016 at 2:39 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 700 Keller Parkway and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor and Bond set at $1,500.

AMANDA LOUISE BARCHI, Age: 27, POB: Raleigh, NC. Listed Occupation as Bartender at O’Sheas Irish Pub and Home Address 699 Buttercup Dr., Keller, Texas. Age: 27, POB: Raleigh, NC. Listed Occupation as Bartender at O’Sheas Irish Pub and Home Address 699 Buttercup Dr., Keller, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at 10:53 PM by Officer A. Clark at Johnson Road Park 640 Johnson Road and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor Bond set at $1,500, Remarks; Does not know SSN?

ALTAF ALIMOHD SURANI, Age: 46, POB: Pakistan, No Occupation Listed and Home 333 La Quinta Circle North, Keller, Texas. Age: 46, POB: Pakistan, No Occupation Listed and Home 333 La Quinta Circle North, Keller, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 19, 2016 at 2:35 Am by Officer J. Rodriguez at 300 La Quinta Circle North and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, bond set at $1,000.

CALEB NEAL GILBERT, Age: 21, POB: Weatherford, Texas. NO Occupation listed and Home 968 Meadow Circle North, Keller, Texas. Age: 21, POB: Weatherford, Texas. NO Occupation listed and Home 968 Meadow Circle North, Keller, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 3:40 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 800 Rufe Snow Drive and Charged With; Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $750.

AUSTIN NICHOLAS WILLIAMSON, Age: 19, POB: Arlington, TX. Listed Occupation as Student at Texas A&M Commerce and Home 2705 Miles City Court, Southlake, Texas. Age: 19, POB: Arlington, TX. Listed Occupation as Student at Texas A&M Commerce and Home 2705 Miles City Court, Southlake, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at 3:28 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 701 Shady Lane and Charged With; Public Intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor and Bond set at $285.

DRAKE HOWARD LITTLE, Age: 17, POB: Saudia Arabia. Listed Occupation as Student at Southlake Carroll and Home 527 Indian Paintbrush Way, Southlake, Texas. Age: 17, POB: Saudia Arabia. Listed Occupation as Student at Southlake Carroll and Home 527 Indian Paintbrush Way, Southlake, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at 2:11 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 8700 Davis Blvd and Charged With; Driving under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $520.50.

ERICA LYNN YEISLEY, Age: 22, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Waitress at the Drunken Donkey and Home 111 Summit Cove, Trophy Club, Texas. Age: 22, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Waitress at the Drunken Donkey and Home 111 Summit Cove, Trophy Club, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 19, 2016 at 1:00 AM by Officer J. Montgomery of the Westlake PD at 3500 SH 170 East Bound and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with A Blood Alcohol exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.

JAMES CLARK KUVET, Age: 56, Listed Occupation as Senior Regional Attorney for the Texas Attorney General Office and Home 2427 Rio Grande Dr., Grand Prairie, Texas. Age: 56, Listed Occupation as Senior Regional Attorney for the Texas Attorney General Office and Home 2427 Rio Grande Dr., Grand Prairie, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 1:56 AM by Officer J. Wheeler at 1200 S. Main St and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, A Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.

KYLE WILSON PALEN, Age: 33, POB: Oakland, CA, Listed Occupation as Gree Cutter for Southern Cuts Tree Service and Home 474 Private Road #4779, Boyd, Texas. Age: 33, POB: Oakland, CA, Listed Occupation as Gree Cutter for Southern Cuts Tree Service and Home 474 Private Road #4779, Boyd, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 5:57 PM by Officer B. Cross at 1081 Chisolm Trail, and Charged With; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $421.

JEREMY DWAYNE SHAW, Age: 35, POB: Kansas City. Listed Occupation as Mechanic for Plasti Pack at Home 4956 Trail Creek Dr., Ft. Worth, Texas. SHAW, Age: 35, POB: Kansas City. Listed Occupation as Mechanic for Plasti Pack at Home 4956 Trail Creek Dr., Ft. Worth, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 11:00 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1305 Normandy Dr. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.

SPENCER STEVEN VILLADO, Age: 29, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed as Unemployed and Home 1420 Bessie St. , Ft. Worth. Age: 29, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed as Unemployed and Home 1420 Bessie St. , Ft. Worth. Arrested on Dec. 18, 2016 at 4:01 Pm by Officer R. Dobbs at 2061 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged With; Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $750.

PATRICK RENE ROZNOVSKY, Age: 26, POB: Victoria. Listed Occupation as Detailer for Auto Credit and Home 4808 Elk Dr., Victoria, Texas. Age: 26, POB: Victoria. Listed Occupation as Detailer for Auto Credit and Home 4808 Elk Dr., Victoria, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 18, 2016 at 7:56 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 100 N. Pearson Lane and Charged With; Deadly Conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500.

JARED MARTIN STEYER, Age: 20, POB: NRH listed as Unemployed and Home at 7025 Stoneridge Dr., North Richland Hills, Texas. Age: 20, POB: NRH listed as Unemployed and Home at 7025 Stoneridge Dr., North Richland Hills, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 21, 2016 at 11:46 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 600 N. Tarrant Parkway and Charged with; Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Remarks: Does Not Know SSN, Bond set at $750.

JONATHAN BERNARD SANDOVAL, Age: 38, POB: Clovis, CA, Listed Occupation as “Tanks” for Employer “Modern”. and Home 8401 Big Horn Way, Ft. Worth, Texas. Age: 38, POB: Clovis, CA, Listed Occupation as “Tanks” for Employer “Modern”. and Home 8401 Big Horn Way, Ft. Worth, Texas. Arrested on Dec. 223, 2016 at 2:59 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1000 S. Main St. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000.

TIMOTHY DANIEL HUGHES, Age: 22, POB: Overland Park, KS, Occupation simply listed as Student and Home 1822 Elaine Dr., Manhattan, KS. Age: 22, POB: Overland Park, KS, Occupation simply listed as Student and Home 1822 Elaine Dr., Manhattan, KS. Arrested on Dec. 19, 2016 at 12:04 AM by Westlake Officer T. Osborn at 1600 Davis Blvd and Charged With; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $316.