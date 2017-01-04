Keller, Texas January 04, 2017
Note: All of those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law..
Arrested on Dec. 23, 2016 at 5:33 PM by Officer J. Hicks at 1299 N. Main Street and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor and Bond set at $1,500; Notes: “Does not known SSN”.
Arrested on Dec. 23, 2016 at 2:39 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 700 Keller Parkway and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor and Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at 10:53 PM by Officer A. Clark at Johnson Road Park 640 Johnson Road and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor Bond set at $1,500, Remarks; Does not know SSN?
Arrested on Dec. 19, 2016 at 2:35 Am by Officer J. Rodriguez at 300 La Quinta Circle North and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 3:40 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 800 Rufe Snow Drive and Charged With;
Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at 3:28 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 701 Shady Lane and Charged With;
Public Intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor and Bond set at $285.
Arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at 2:11 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 8700 Davis Blvd and Charged With;
Driving under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $520.50.
Arrested on Dec. 19, 2016 at 1:00 AM by Officer J. Montgomery of the Westlake PD at 3500 SH 170 East Bound and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with A Blood Alcohol exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 1:56 AM by Officer J. Wheeler at 1200 S. Main St and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, A Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 5:57 PM by Officer B. Cross at 1081 Chisolm Trail, and Charged With;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $421.
Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 11:00 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1305 Normandy Dr. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 18, 2016 at 4:01 Pm by Officer R. Dobbs at 2061 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged With;
Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Dec. 18, 2016 at 7:56 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 100 N. Pearson Lane and Charged With;
Deadly Conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on Dec. 21, 2016 at 11:46 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 600 N. Tarrant Parkway and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Remarks: Does Not Know SSN, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Dec. 223, 2016 at 2:59 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1000 S. Main St. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested on Dec. 19, 2016 at 12:04 AM by Westlake Officer T. Osborn at 1600 Davis Blvd and Charged With;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $316.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. A Deferred Adjudication sentence is a conviction with deferred sentencing and not a “dismissal of charges.” LNO policy is not to remove information based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. A Deferred Adjudication sentence is a conviction with deferred sentencing and not a “dismissal of charges.” LNO policy is not to remove information based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com