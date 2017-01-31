Keller, Texas January 31, 2017
Note those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:18 PM by Officer J. Salvato at 2800 SH 114 East Bound, and Charged With,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $316.
Arrested on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:03 PM by Officer W. Horton at the Arthouse Apartments 251 Town Center Lane and Charge With;
1.) Theft of Property more than $30,000 lest than $150,000, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $3,500,
2.) Burglary of a Vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500…Total Bond: $6,000,
Arrested on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:20 PM by Officer C. Arndt at the Home Depot on Main St. and Charged with,
Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, a Class B. Misdemeanor, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Jan 17,2017 at 4:08 PM by Officer M. Barrett at the Whataburger on Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15, a Class A. Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:18 pm by Officer J. Wienecke at 500 Keller Pkwy and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,500.
Listed Occupation as Insurance Clerk for Costco and Home 800 Regal Crossing, Ft. Worth.
Arrested on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:34 PM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 100 Keller PKWY and Charged with:
Driving while Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol level exceeding 0.15 , Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:18 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 600 Chisholm Tr and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:37 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 2000 SH 114 West Bound and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan 14, 3017 at 3:32 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 700 S. Main St. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or more! Bond set at $3,500.
Arrested on Jan 20. 2017 at 1:24 PM by Officer K. Buchanan at 2009 S. Main St. and Charged With:
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:13 AM by Officer R. Davis at 400 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:03 PM by Officer C. Arndt at Home Depot in Keller on Main St. and Charged with;
1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, Bond set at $1,000
2.) Parole Warrant from the Austin Parole Division, No Bond.
Arrested on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:03 PM by Officer M Norris at 681 S. Main St and Charged with;
Assault of a Public Servant, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $6,000.
Arrested on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:15 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 100 Hill St. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan 15, 2017 by Westlake Police Officer J. Rodriguez at 3000 SH 114 West Bound and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
