Keller, Texas January 31, 2017

Note those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

DAVID LAMONT MOORE, JR. Age: 22, POB: San Antoinio, Listed Occupation as Student and Home 5068 Postwood Dr., Keller., Arrested on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:18 PM by Officer J. Salvato at 2800 SH 114 East Bound, and Charged With, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $316.

MARK SAMUEL HARRIS, Age: 17, POB: Russian Federation, Listed Occupation as Runner for Movie House and Eatery and Home 1432 Cat Mountain Tr., Keller, Arrested on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:03 PM by Officer W. Horton at the Arthouse Apartments 251 Town Center Lane and Charge With; 1.) Theft of Property more than $30,000 lest than $150,000, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $3,500,

2.) Burglary of a Vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500…Total Bond: $6,000,

KACEE GWEN HAMLIN, Age: 33, POB: Odessa, TX, Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 4321 Linley Lane, Keller, Arrested on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:20 PM by Officer C. Arndt at the Home Depot on Main St. and Charged with, Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, a Class B. Misdemeanor, Bond set at $750.

ARON LASALLE TABBS, JR. Age 19, POB: Bellevilee, IL. Listed as a Student at Phoenix College and Home 1405 Cherry Blush Ct., Keller, Arrested on Jan 17,2017 at 4:08 PM by Officer M. Barrett at the Whataburger on Keller Pkwy and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15, a Class A. Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000.

RAY SCOTT HUNTER, Age: 44, POB: Lubbock, TX. Occupation listed as Roofing Contractor and Self-Employed. HOme 5001 Golden Triangle Blvd. #622, Keller. Arrested on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:18 pm by Officer J. Wienecke at 500 Keller Pkwy and Charged with, Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,500.

BRAD JOSEPH BECK, Age: 43, POB: San Diego, CA. Listed Occupation as Insurance Clerk for Costco and Home 800 Regal Crossing, Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:34 PM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 100 Keller PKWY and Charged with: Driving while Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol level exceeding 0.15 , Bond set at $1,500.

GABRIEL MATTHEW FERGUSON, Age: 31, POB: Dallas, Listed Occupation as Sales for 20/20 and Home 11844 Hickory Cir., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:18 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 600 Chisholm Tr and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.

CRISTINA ANNA MARIE SILVA, Age 21, POB: Arlington, TX., listed occupation as Server at Chill Sports Bar and Grill and Home 11814 Sundogway, Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:37 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 2000 SH 114 West Bound and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

MARK ANDREW SEAY, Age: 56, POB: St. Louis, MO. Listed Occupation as Parts Representative for Bruce Lowry and Home 401 Foch St #1271, Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 14, 3017 at 3:32 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 700 S. Main St. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or more! Bond set at $3,500.

DARRELL FLETCHER HIRRLINGER, Age: 26, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. No Occupation listed and Home 7328 Davis Blvd Apt A., North Richland Hills. Arrested on Jan 20. 2017 at 1:24 PM by Officer K. Buchanan at 2009 S. Main St. and Charged With: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 more than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.

TROY M. ZABORAC, Age 41: POB: Peoria, IL.. Listed Occupation as Area Import Manager for DHL and Home 4028 Vista Greens Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:13 AM by Officer R. Davis at 400 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

STUART ALAN COLLISON Age: 55, POB: NE. Listed Occupation as Self -Employed and Home 6115 Merery Mount Rd., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:03 PM by Officer C. Arndt at Home Depot in Keller on Main St. and Charged with; 1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, Bond set at $1,000

2.) Parole Warrant from the Austin Parole Division, No Bond.

ROBIN BRILL ROBBINS Age: 65, POB: Houston, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 5309 Ficus Drive, Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:03 PM by Officer M Norris at 681 S. Main St and Charged with; Assault of a Public Servant, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $6,000.

MONICA LEIGH TIBBITS Age: 31, POB: Arlington, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1801 Rybovich Lane, Mansfield, TX. Arrested on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:15 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 100 Hill St. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

RACHEL LEA TRIMBLE, Age: 35, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Loss Prevention Manager for Target and Home 2415 Clear Brook, McKinney, TX. Arrested on Jan 15, 2017 by Westlake Police Officer J. Rodriguez at 3000 SH 114 West Bound and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.