Grapevine, Texas January 6, 2017

Grapevine Arrests and Book-Ins at the Grapevine City Jail

Age: 20, No Occupation Listed, Home 6208 Brazos Court, Colleyville, TX.

Arrested on Jan. 5, 2017 at 12:34 AM by Grapevine Officer J. Vermeulen at 101 Ball Street and Charged With;

1. Possession of Marijuana, More than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor,

2.) Tampering with Government Evidence with Intent to present as Genuine, Bond Set at $500.