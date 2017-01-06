Grapevine, Texas January 6, 2017
Grapevine Arrests and Book-Ins at the Grapevine City Jail
JARRETT TANNER BACHAND, Age: 20, No Occupation Listed, Home 6208 Brazos Court, Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on Jan. 5, 2017 at 12:34 AM by Grapevine Officer J. Vermeulen at 101 Ball Street and Charged With;
1. Possession of Marijuana, More than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor,
2.) Tampering with Government Evidence with Intent to present as Genuine, Bond Set at $500.
