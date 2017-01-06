Colleyville, Texas January 6, 2017

Note: Those shown as arrested are presumed Innocent until proven Guilty in a Court of Law.

JOHN ROBERT WAITKUS, Age: 30, POB: McKinney, TX. Listed Occupation as Manager of Hooters and Home 6813 Carriage Dr., Colleyville, TX. Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 12:57 AM by Officer A. Zablosky at 5500 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd!, a Class A. Misdemeanor, No Bond Amount Listed.

CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE POTTER, Age: 28, POB: Dallas, Listed as Unemployed and Homeless in Keller. Arrested on Jan. 1,2017 at 5:41 PM by Officer K. Bruner at 56511 Colleyville Blvd and charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,

2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500.

PHIL RAY HENDERSON, JR. Age: 24, POB: Richland Hills, TX. Listed occupation as self-employed and Home 6924 Lincolnshire Lane, N. Richland Hills, TX. Arrested on Jan. 06, 2017 by Officer A. Zablosky at 5509 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged With; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 More than 28 G., a Class A Misdemeanor, Remarks: Doesn't Know SSN; No Bond amount was listed.

WILLIE BRANDFORD BORDERS, JR. Age: 38, POB: Oklahoma, Listed occupation as Labor for Marco Drywall and Home 501 Normandy St. Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Jan 1, 2017 ay 2:03 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 1500 John McCain Road and Charged With; DWI – MISD Repetition, Tarrant County, Texas law provides that you could face anywhere from 30 days to 1 year in Tarrant County jail, large fines, court costs and the suspension of your Texas driver's license for a period of time ranging from 180 days to 2 years. Also, if your DWI 2nd was committed within 5 years of your DWI (1st offense), your driver's license can be suspended for a period of time ranging from 1 year to 2 years. Bond set at $760.

RAYMOND GEORGE SANCHEZ, JR. Age: 59, POB: Dallas, Listed Occupation as Self Employed and Home 13229 Sanit Lawrence Cir #115, Farmers Branch, TX. Arrested on Jan. 04, 2017 at 1:43 PM by Officer D. Young at 4700 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With; 1.) Tampering with a Government Record, a Class A Misdemeanor

2.) Expired Driver’s License, Bond set at $120.90

SONYA EVETTE BORDERS, Age: 35, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed as Unemployed and Home 5001 Norma St. Ft. Worth. Arrested on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:14 AM by Officer J. Prater at 1500 John McCain Road and Charged With: Driving while Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.

ACE JOE POLSON, Age: 23, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed Occupation as Barber at Back in Time Barbershop and Home 5956 Hillview Dr., Watauga, TX. Arrested on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:38 AM by Officer A. Zablosky at 5509 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With: 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1G, a State Jail Felony, No Bond listed,

2.) Possession of Marijuana, More than 2 Ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, No Bond Listed.