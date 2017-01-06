Colleyville, Texas January 6, 2017
Note: Those shown as arrested are presumed Innocent until proven Guilty in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Dec. 31, 2016 at 12:57 AM by Officer A. Zablosky at 5500 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd!, a Class A. Misdemeanor, No Bond Amount Listed.
Arrested on Jan. 1,2017 at 5:41 PM by Officer K. Bruner at 56511 Colleyville Blvd and charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,
2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on Jan. 06, 2017 by Officer A. Zablosky at 5509 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged With;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 More than 28 G., a Class A Misdemeanor, Remarks: Doesn’t Know SSN; No Bond amount was listed.
Listed occupation as Labor for Marco Drywall and Home 501 Normandy St. Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Jan 1, 2017 ay 2:03 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 1500 John McCain Road and Charged With;
DWI – MISD Repetition, Tarrant County, Texas law provides that you could face anywhere from 30 days to 1 year in Tarrant County jail, large fines, court costs and the suspension of your Texas driver’s license for a period of time ranging from 180 days to 2 years. Also, if your DWI 2nd was committed within 5 years of your DWI (1st offense), your driver’s license can be suspended for a period of time ranging from 1 year to 2 years. Bond set at $760.
Arrested on Jan. 04, 2017 at 1:43 PM by Officer D. Young at 4700 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;
1.) Tampering with a Government Record, a Class A Misdemeanor
2.) Expired Driver’s License, Bond set at $120.90
Arrested on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:14 AM by Officer J. Prater at 1500 John McCain Road and Charged With:
Driving while Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:38 AM by Officer A. Zablosky at 5509 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With:
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1G, a State Jail Felony, No Bond listed,
2.) Possession of Marijuana, More than 2 Ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, No Bond Listed.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com