Colleyville, Texas January 14, 2017
Note: Information if made available as public records based on various state and federal Freedom of Information statutes, those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law
Arrested on Jan. 12, 2017 at 1:5 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at Bogart Dr. at Pleasant Run and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Jan. 07, 2017 at 11:53 PM by Officer C. Self at 5000 Rose Street and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More!! a Third Degree Felony Bond set at $5,000.
Arrested on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:20 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 1100 Somerset Blvd and Charged With;
1.) Failure to ID herself as a Fugitive with Intention to Give False Information, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Resisting Arrest , Search or Transport, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,
3.) Failure to display License on Officers Demand, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $121,
4.) Registration Required was Expired, Bond set at $121,
5.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $366,
6.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Registration /Expired Motor Vehicle, Bond set at $211…Total Bond set at $4,819.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
