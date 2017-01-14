Colleyville, Texas January 14, 2017

Note: Information if made available as public records based on various state and federal Freedom of Information statutes, those shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law

GREGORY JACOB McCORTNEY, Age: 18, POB: Farmers Branch, TX. Listed Occupation as Manager at Jersey Mikes and Home 210 Millwood Ct., Colleyville, TX. Arrested on Jan. 12, 2017 at 1:5 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at Bogart Dr. at Pleasant Run and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.

JAMES MICHAEL BONEY, Age: 61, POB: Dallas, TX. Listed Occupation as a Consultant for The Construction and Home 4925 Lakefront Dr. , Colleyville, TX. Arrested on Jan. 07, 2017 at 11:53 PM by Officer C. Self at 5000 Rose Street and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More!! a Third Degree Felony Bond set at $5,000.

MIRIAM BINTE BASHIR, Age: 33, POB: Denver, CO., Listed Occupation as a Teacher at the Montessori at Courtyard and Home 1410 Capstan Dr., Allen, TX. Arrested on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:20 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 1100 Somerset Blvd and Charged With; 1.) Failure to ID herself as a Fugitive with Intention to Give False Information, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Resisting Arrest , Search or Transport, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000,

3.) Failure to display License on Officers Demand, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $121,

4.) Registration Required was Expired, Bond set at $121,

5.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $366,

6.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Registration /Expired Motor Vehicle, Bond set at $211…Total Bond set at $4,819.