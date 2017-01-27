Colleyville, Texas January 27, 2017
Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law…
Arrest on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:59 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 400 MId Cities Blvd and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested On Jan. 20, 2017 at 8:35 PM by Officer D. Young at 2900 Red Oak Ct W and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 More than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Possession of Marijuana, More than 2 Ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $421…Total Bond $2,921
Arrested on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:22 AM by Officer A. Bray at 600 Cheek-Sparger Rd. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15. Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:18 PM by Officer D. Young at 4900 Green Oaks Dr. and Charged With;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G but less than 4 G, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,500,
2.) Possession of Marijuana More than 2 Ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:28 AM by Officer A. Zablosky on John McClain Road and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol level exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:30 PM by Officer J. Fleming at the Goody Goody Liquor Store on Colleyville Blvd. and Charged With;
Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion. LNO policy is to not remove information, however to note such on the record (with a copy of the proper document). based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
