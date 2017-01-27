Colleyville, Texas January 27, 2017

Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law…



DAVID EUGENE COOK, Age: 38, POB: Oklahoma City, OK., Listed as Unemployed and Home 6500 Cutter Ridge Ct, Colleyville. Arrest on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:59 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 400 MId Cities Blvd and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

TYLER WILLIAM FORER, Age: 19, POB: Irving, TX. Listed Occupation as Student at UNT and Home 403 Morrison Dr., Euless, Texas. Arrested On Jan. 20, 2017 at 8:35 PM by Officer D. Young at 2900 Red Oak Ct W and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 More than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Possession of Marijuana, More than 2 Ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000,

3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor, Bond set at $421…Total Bond $2,921

MICHAEL EUGENE ENGLEN, JR., Age: 23, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as TSA Supervisor for the Department of Homeland Security and Home 700 E. Ash Ln #606, Euless, Texas., Arrested on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:22 AM by Officer A. Bray at 600 Cheek-Sparger Rd. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15. Bond set at $1,500.

COLT MASON LYNES Age: 30, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed Occupation as TGI Friday's Manager at DFW Airport. Arrested on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:18 PM by Officer D. Young at 4900 Green Oaks Dr. and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G but less than 4 G, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,500,

2.) Possession of Marijuana More than 2 Ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $750.

LUIS FERNANDO GARCIA, Age: 22, POB: Plano, Listed Occupation as a Painter for Lopez Restoration and Home 1807 Forman Court, Plano, Texas. Arrested on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:28 AM by Officer A. Zablosky on John McClain Road and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol level exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $1,500.

JOSHUA HUNGER CATERO, Age: 18, POB: Carrollton, TX. Listed Occupation as Cook at Waffle House and Home 2312 Sheraton Dr., Carrollton, TX. Arrested on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:30 PM by Officer J. Fleming at the Goody Goody Liquor Store on Colleyville Blvd. and Charged With; Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.