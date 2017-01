January 27,2017

This weeks Arrests in Grapevine, Texas

Note: The individual listed here in are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

KAYLEE RYAN STUBBLEFIELD, Age:18, no Occupation listed and Home address 2221 Tanglewood Dr., Grapevine. Age:18, no Occupation listed and Home address 2221 Tanglewood Dr., Grapevine. Arrested on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:06 PM by Officer D. McClain at 3000 Pool Rd and Charged With; 1.) Possession of Marijuana, more than 2 ounces, Bond $250,

2.) Abandon Endangering a Child–Criminal Negligence…a State Jail Felony…Remarks: This charge was not filed (after the arrest).

The following is a complete list of Arrests/Book-Ins in PDF__ 01-27-2017