January 13, 2016 Colleyville, Texas

The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval of the Comprehensive Plan amendments with additional amendments at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. The Commission’s amendments focused on specific examples of wording within the Comprehensive Plan while preserving the City Council’s thematic changes. Those interested can watch a recording of the meeting online or view a summary of the Commission’s amendments.

The City Council will review the amendments at its Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 meetings with an opportunity to approve the amendments at the latter date. Residents will have a chance to provide feedback during the public hearing portions of the meetings.

City Council members highlighted thematic changes they would like to see in the Comprehensive Plan during a December worksession. The City Council laid out its goals for improving the plan, which include protecting the integrity of existing neighborhoods, changing the calculation for density to reflect net density rather than gross density, adding language that the City initiate rezoning based on the Comprehensive Plan to eliminate residential areas that are zoned for small lots but have developed with large lots, removing residential transition areas, private parks not counting toward public park needs, and addressing any associated changes in the Land Development Code based on revisions to the Comprehensive Plan.

“These amendments allow the Comprehensive Plan to provide guidance for the future of Colleyville while embracing the city and community’s identity,” Mayor Richard Newton said.

The plan calls to protect the character of existing neighborhoods by promoting future development that is compatible with the surrounding development patterns.

Changing density calculations to net density ensures homes reflect the Colleyville ideal of large lots and low density (20,000 square feet minimum lot size).

Another amendment guides the City to initiate rezoning in areas that are zoned for small lots but were developed with larger lots, to be rezoned to match the existing developed condition.

Removing residential transition areas aims to protect low-density usage adjacent to non-residential use. Commercial developments will still have buffer requirements for adequate space to residential properties.

The Comprehensive Plan will acknowledge private parks but they will not count toward public park needs. The City Council will embark on an update to the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan in early 2017, including a parkland needs analysis.

City Council adopted Destination Colleyville in December 2015. After new council members and a new mayor were elected in May 2016, the City Council identified amending the Comprehensive Plan as a top priority.

Review the proposed changes here