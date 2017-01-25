At their January 23 meeting, the North Richland Hills City Council appointed Mike Benton to serve the remaining term for Council Member David Whiston who recently decided to retire. Mr. Benton has served as a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission since 2005. He is a long-time resident of North Richland Hills and teaches construction technology at the Birdville Center of Technology & Advanced Learning.

Council Members expressed their appreciation for Mr. Whitson, who served 15 years in City Council Place 5. Mr. Whitson has given more than 23 years of volunteer service to the city, having previously served on the Cable Television Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

