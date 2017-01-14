Grapevine/Colleyville, Texas January 14, 2017

Damian Merrick is not likely to forget this Friday the 13th as he was found guilty of multiple charges by a Tarrant County Jury.

However, the Star-Telegram referencing “Fox 4” as it’s source did not report the outcome of the Jury’s decision accurately. As such, as anyone, Merrick has the right to at least an accurate report. The Star-Telegram reported the outcome by combining all the charges, involving more than one individual, as if all the charges were entered as Guilty and as if all the Charges were based on a single individual. Merrick was found Guilty on 1 count of Sexual Assault on one minor, while he was found Not Guilty of the Sexual Assault on another minor individual.

He was found Guilty of 3 counts of providing drugs and alcohol to minors.

The Star-Telegram reported;

“Merrick was accused of performing sex acts on her twice in March, once in a parking lot in the 2600 block of East Southlake Boulevard in Southlake and in a parking lot in the 800 block of West Royal Lane in Irving, the affidavits say.

In one instance, Merrick gave marijuana to the girl and other teens, and then forced the girl to have sex in a bathroom, according to the affidavits.”

In the latter incident, he was charged with providing drugs to a minor, however was found Not Guilty on the Sexual Assault charge by the Jury.

Merrick could face up to 20 years in prison, in prior discussion it was discovered that Merrick had agreed to plead Guilty if the State agreed to probation, however rejected a prison term of 15 years.

He is, at this point, is subject to another trial in Hood County concerning an incident in Granbury.