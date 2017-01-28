A week after the Inauguration of Donald Trump, politically active women across America could choose to make themselves heard at two major rallies revolving around women’s issues. They could attend a pro-choice, feminist march known as the Women’s March or they could wait one week and attend the 44th annual pro-life, March for Life.
Some lucky few, such as myself, were able to attend both.
The marches had their similarities. Both marches were held in DC. Both marches were heavily attended by women. And both marches attracted people from all over the country to participate. But each march was not made equal.
Being physically at the marches, it is easy to recognize differences between the two. In fact, some of the differences were downright stunning. Take a look for yourself, perhaps you will agree.
Photos from the both Life and Women March
Young Adults at the March for Life
Image Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Image Credit: Destiny Herndon-de La Rosa/New Wave Feminists
Image Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Image credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Young Adults at the Women’s March
Image credit: Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images
Image Credit: Ebet Roberts
Image Credit: Cynthia Edorh/Getty Images
Image Credit: Cynthia Edorh/Getty Images
Attire at the Right to life
Image Credit: ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images
Image Credit:TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images
Attire at the Women’s March
Image Credit:Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Speakers at the March for Life
Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image Credit: Somodevilla/Getty Images
Speakers at the “Women’s” March
Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Image Credit: by Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Men at the March for Life
Image Credit: ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images
Image Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Men at the Women’s March
Image Credit: Ebet Roberts/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Image Credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images