Grapevine, Texas January 25, 2017

Nationally Acclaimed Vocalist to Perform Valentine Tribute to Frank Sinatra

On Saturday, February 11, Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St., welcomes Dave Halston for “The Love Songs – A Valentine Tribute to Sinatra.” Halston, a nationally renowned tribute artist, will be giving a one time performance that takes show-goers on a romantic and nostalgic journey through many of the most celebrated love songs of the Great American Songbook.

Halston’s stunning tribute to the iconic Sinatra is a fresh interpretation of the beloved music that fans know so well by the Chairman of the Board. Show-goers and their significant others can look forward to experiencing Halston’s smooth ribbon of sound and legendary stage presence. This romantic tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone.