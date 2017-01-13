Colleyville, Texas January 13, 2017
The City of Colleyville cordially invites you to our 2017 Annual State of the City & Open House. The meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Colleyville Center, 5301 Riverwalk Drive. Designed as a one-stop information resource for residents, the Open House will consist of informational tables staffed by city departments, displays about city projects, as well as information provided by Colleyville community groups. The Open House begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by the State of the City at 7:00 p.m.