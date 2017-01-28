GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (January 27, 2017) –
This February, celebrate romantic movies on the big screen at Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St.
The February movie screenings include:
- Friday, February 3 – “The Fifth Element” (Rated PG-13 – 1997), 7:30 p.m. Good and evil battle for the future of 23rd century Earth in this visually striking science fiction film.
- Saturday, February 4 – “Say Anything” (Rated PG-13 – 1989), 7:30 p.m. A romantic comedy-drama about a noble underachiever who wants nothing more than to go out with the beautiful, valedictorian. He attempts to win her heart over the objections of her overprotective father before she leaves for college in England.
- Friday, February 10 – “The Notebook” (Rated PG-13 – 2004), 7:30 p.m. In 1940s South Carolina, a poor but passionate mill worker and a rich young woman fall in love. They are soon separated by her parent’s disapproval and their social differences, but years later meet again when both of their lives have veered in different directions. Is it fate for their love story or just another chapter?
- Saturday, February 17 – “Operation Petticoat” (APP – 1959), 7:30 p.m. Set during World War II, this comedy follows a submarine commander who finds himself stuck with a decrepit (and pink) sub, a con-man executive officer and a group of army nurses.
- Friday, February 24 – “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (NR – 1961), 7:30 p.m. A lonely, struggling writer becomes enchanted with his neighbor: a young New York socialite with a fondness for high-fashion and wild parties. Soon he uncovers her true vulnerability.
Tickets are $6 per person. For more information about Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre or to purchase tickets, call 817-410-3100 or visit www.Palace-Theatre.com