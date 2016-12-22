Southlake, Texas Dec. 22, 2016 Christmas is a great time to spread Holiday cheer. It’s also the perfect time to remind your friends, family and co-workers to not drink and drive.

The Southlake and Colleyville Police Departments is again participating in the “No Refusal” campaign over the Christmas and New Years Holiday. “No Refusal” begins at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2016 through Monday, January 2, 2017 at 5:00 a.m.

Southlake Police Officers will be stepping up patrols and working to keep our community safe from drunk drivers. Any driver arrested for DWI, who refuses to take a breath or blood test, will face having their blood drawn once officers seek a search warrant from a judge.

In Texas, a person is legally intoxicated with a 0.08 BAC (blood or breath alcohol concentration) and may be arrested and charged with DWI. However, a person is also intoxicated if impaired due to alcohol or other drugs regardless of BAC.

Whether you’re the driver or the passenger, you can be fined up to $500 for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

The penalties increase if you are arrested for DWI with a child passenger, cause bodily injury or death to another person. Besides an arrest for driving while intoxicated, you can also face charges for child endangerment, intoxication assault, or intoxication manslaughter.

The consequences of drinking and driving are severe. The loss of life is tragic for everyone involved. In addition to jail time, drivers who are arrested for driving while intoxicated can face fines, fees, and associated costs of up to $17,000.

Don’t risk getting a DWI conviction

Play it safe by remembering a few simple tips.

Don’t drink and drive

Plan ahead and designate a driver.

Call a cab, or a sober friend.

If you are at a family member’s home or a friend’s home and can stay the night – stay where you are.

Don’t be afraid to speak up. Remember, the life you save could be someone you know and love.

Drive safely and Happy Holidays.