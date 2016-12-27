North Richland Hills, Texas Dec. 27, 2016

Don’t throw away your Christmas tree; give it another life by recycling it! The City of North Richland Hills and Republic Waste are offering residents two convenient options for recycling their Christmas trees. In order for trees to be recycled they must be free of tinsel, ornaments, bags, plastic and stands.

Curbside Pickup: Christmas trees can be placed curbside for recycling by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28 or Wednesday, January 4. (Trees placed curbside on your normal garbage collection days will be put in the landfill and not recycled.) If the tree is taller than 5 feet, please cut it in half.

Christmas trees can be placed curbside for recycling by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28 or Wednesday, January 4. (Trees placed curbside on your normal garbage collection days will be put in the landfill and not recycled.) If the tree is taller than 5 feet, please cut it in half. Drop Off: Christmas trees can be dropped off December 26 through January 8 at Green Valley Park at 7701 Smithfield Road, or at the Dan Echols Center at 6801 Glenview Drive. Please place trees in the designated dumpsters.

Christmas trees can be dropped off December 26 through January 8 at Green Valley Park at 7701 Smithfield Road, or at the Dan Echols Center at 6801 Glenview Drive. Please place trees in the designated dumpsters.

Mulch from the recycled trees will be available for residents to pick up at the two drop-off locations January 9 through 22, while supplies last. Please bring your own container and shovel to load the mulch. Questions may be directed to Neighborhood Services at 817-427-6651.

Other Holiday Recycling Tips

Americans throw away more trash during the holiday season than any other time of year. The good news is much of it can be recycled.