Keller, Texas, December 27, 2016

Note: All shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

DANIEL MUNOZ, Age: 45, POB: Falfurrias, TX. Lisgted Occupation as Driver for Swift Transportation and Home 1319 Whitley Rd. , Keller, TX. Age: 45, POB: Falfurrias, TX. Lisgted Occupation as Driver for Swift Transportation and Home 1319 Whitley Rd. , Keller, TX. Arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 at 10:07 PM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1101 S. Main and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated …3rd or More! A Third Degree Felony, Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond Set at $2,500.

TIMOTHY DAVID REEMTSMA, Age: 45, POB: Dallas; Listed Occupation as IT and Self Employed. Home 102 Oakmont Ct., Trophy Club, TX. Age: 45, POB: Dallas; Listed Occupation as IT and Self Employed. Home 102 Oakmont Ct., Trophy Club, TX. Arrested on Dec. 10, 2016 at 11:47 PM by Westlake Police Officer J. Potter at the Marriott, 13012 Solana Blvd and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! …Remarks: Interlock Order, A Class A Misdemeanor Bond Set at $2,500.

KATRENA RENEE JACKSON, Age: 39, POB: Florida, Listed as Unemployed and Home 536 Unbridled Lane, Keller. Age: 39, POB: Florida, Listed as Unemployed and Home 536 Unbridled Lane, Keller. Arrested on Dec. 14, 2016 at 12:07 PM by Officer M. Riehie at her listed Home Address and Charged With: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon…, A Second Degree Felony, Remarks: an Emergency Protective Order against Jackson was Issued, Bond set at $35,000.

JEREMY WAYNE HIBLER, Age: 26, POB: Ft. Worth. No Occupation Listed and Home Address 6700 Dandelion Dr., Ft. Worth. Age: 26, POB: Ft. Worth. No Occupation Listed and Home Address 6700 Dandelion Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Dec 15, 2016 at 2:26 AM by Officer G. Edge at 1300 Whitley Road and Charged With; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor

2.) Seat Belt (17 or Older), a Class C Misdemeanor

3.) Violation of Promise to Appear on a Keller PD Warrant, a Class C Misdemeanor; Total Bond set at $1,200.

LNO Note: One would speculate that the young Mr. Hibler is not the only one with a smiling smirk on his face, until he realizes what this episode is likely to cost in attorney fees and that’s why some Defense DWI attorney somewhere is also grinning!

JORDON LUKE WILSON, Age: 24, POB: Childress, TX. Listed Occupation as a HVAC Tech for Wilson Home Services and Home 5008 Ellison Ct., Keller. Age: 24, POB: Childress, TX. Listed Occupation as a HVAC Tech for Wilson Home Services and Home 5008 Ellison Ct., Keller. Arrested on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:00 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 1300 Main St. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,000.

JOHNA NICOLE REEVES, Age: 33, POB: Victoria, TX. Listed Occupation as Accountant for Funimation and Home 13401 Annie Oakley Circle #7212, Roanoke. Age: 33, POB: Victoria, TX. Listed Occupation as Accountant for Funimation and Home 13401 Annie Oakley Circle #7212, Roanoke. Arrested on Dec. 11, 2016 at 1:41 AM by Westlake Officer B. Shimanek at 3900 SH 170 West Bound and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.

MARIA CHRISTINA VILLEGAS, Age: 41, POB: Tulare, CA. Listed Occupation as “Student” and Home Address 10637 Traymore Dr., Ft. Worth. Age: 41, POB: Tulare, CA. Listed Occupation as “Student” and Home Address 10637 Traymore Dr., Ft. Worth. Arrested on Dec. 11, 2016 at 3:59 AM by Officer C. Kidwell at the Icebox 1065 Main St. and Charged With: Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

DAVID SHAKELL SMALL, Age: 21, POB: Homestead, NY. Listed Occupation as Warehouse at Associate and Home 681 Jack Small Rd., White Oak, GA. Age: 21, POB: Homestead, NY. Listed Occupation as Warehouse at Associate and Home 681 Jack Small Rd., White Oak, GA. Arrested on Dec. 15, 2016 at 11:17 AM by Officer J. Hicks at 851 Cherokee Trail and Charged With; Violation of a Bond/Protective Order, Bond set at $2,000.

ROBERT AUSTIN HOYT, Age: 24, POB: Seattle, WA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 945 Pennsylvania Dr., Saginaw. Age: 24, POB: Seattle, WA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 945 Pennsylvania Dr., Saginaw. Arrested on Dec. 15, 2016 at 4:18 PM by Officer M. Riehie at 2001. South Main St. and Charged With: Theft under $100, Bond set at $371.

ANDREW STEEN DEJESUS, Age: 32, no Occupation Listed, and Home 2963 Celian Dr. , Grand Prairie, TX. Age: 32, no Occupation Listed, and Home 2963 Celian Dr. , Grand Prairie, TX. Arrested on Dec. 10, 2016 at 3:52 AM by Wesltake Police Officer G. Edge at 1600 SH 114 East Bound and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

BRENDA KAY LIEBMAN, Age: 46, POB: Crookston, MN. Listed Occupation as Home Health Care for Home Instead and Home 132 Anderson St., Saginaw, TX. Age: 46, POB: Crookston, MN. Listed Occupation as Home Health Care for Home Instead and Home 132 Anderson St., Saginaw, TX. Arrested on Dec. 10, 2016 at 5:06 AM by Westlake Police Officer B. Shimanek at 1832 Broken Bend Dr. and Charged With: Driving While Intoxicated….3rd OR MORE!, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $3,500.