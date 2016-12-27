Keller, Texas, December 27, 2016
Note: All shown as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 at 10:07 PM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1101 S. Main and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated …3rd or More! A Third Degree Felony, Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond Set at $2,500.
Arrested on Dec. 10, 2016 at 11:47 PM by Westlake Police Officer J. Potter at the Marriott, 13012 Solana Blvd and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! …Remarks: Interlock Order, A Class A Misdemeanor Bond Set at $2,500.
Arrested on Dec. 14, 2016 at 12:07 PM by Officer M. Riehie at her listed Home Address and Charged With:
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon…, A Second Degree Felony, Remarks: an Emergency Protective Order against Jackson was Issued, Bond set at $35,000.
Arrested on Dec 15, 2016 at 2:26 AM by Officer G. Edge at 1300 Whitley Road and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor
2.) Seat Belt (17 or Older), a Class C Misdemeanor
3.) Violation of Promise to Appear on a Keller PD Warrant, a Class C Misdemeanor; Total Bond set at $1,200.
LNO Note: One would speculate that the young Mr. Hibler is not the only one with a smiling smirk on his face, until he realizes what this episode is likely to cost in attorney fees and that’s why some Defense DWI attorney somewhere is also grinning!
Arrested on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:00 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 1300 Main St. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 11, 2016 at 1:41 AM by Westlake Officer B. Shimanek at 3900 SH 170 West Bound and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Dec. 11, 2016 at 3:59 AM by Officer C. Kidwell at the Icebox 1065 Main St. and Charged With:
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 15, 2016 at 11:17 AM by Officer J. Hicks at 851 Cherokee Trail and Charged With;
Violation of a Bond/Protective Order, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested on Dec. 15, 2016 at 4:18 PM by Officer M. Riehie at 2001. South Main St. and Charged With:
Theft under $100, Bond set at $371.
Arrested on Dec. 10, 2016 at 3:52 AM by Wesltake Police Officer G. Edge at 1600 SH 114 East Bound and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 10, 2016 at 5:06 AM by Westlake Police Officer B. Shimanek at 1832 Broken Bend Dr. and Charged With:
Driving While Intoxicated….3rd OR MORE!, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $3,500.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. A Deferred Adjudication sentence is a conviction with deferred sentencing and not a “dismissal of charges.” LNO policy is not to remove information based on this criteria.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com