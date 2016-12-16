Grapevine, Texas December 16, 2016
Review of Book-ins at Grapevine City Jail;
Arrested on Dec. 09, 2016 at 2:12 PM by Officer B. Hintz at 800 Port America Plaza and Arrested on Outstanding Warrants, All of which Called for a 24 Hour Hold Policy in lieu of an immediate Bonding out allowed; PD is the Department issuing the specific Warrants below:
1.) Arlington PD, Speeding Zoned Post City Exceeding by 10% or More or 59 MPH in a 40 MPH Zone Bond set at $296.10,
2.) Arlington PD, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set $513.00,
3.) Arlington PD, Driving while Texas License is Invalid, Bond set at $663.00,
4.) Pantego PD, Driving while License is Invalid, Bond set at $354.00,
5.) Pantego PD, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, multiple convictions, Bond set at $676.00,
6.) Pantego PD, Failure to Appear, Bond set at $332.00,
7.) Pantego PD, Failure to Appear, Bond set at $332.00,
8.) Pantego PD, Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $332.00,
9.) Ft. Worth PD, Equipment in Violation of Department Transportation Standards, Bond set at $370.50,
10.)Ft Worth PD, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $548.60,
11.)Ft. Worth PD, Window Tint too Dark Side Window, Bond set at $364.00, Total Bond; $4,881.20
A summary of other Book-Ins last week in PDF: dec-16-2016-weekly-booking