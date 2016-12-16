Grapevine, Texas December 16, 2016

Review of Book-ins at Grapevine City Jail;

Age: 22, POB: Ft. Worth, No Occupation listed and Home 4301 Littlejohn Ave, Ft. Worth.

Arrested on Dec. 09, 2016 at 2:12 PM by Officer B. Hintz at 800 Port America Plaza and Arrested on Outstanding Warrants, All of which Called for a 24 Hour Hold Policy in lieu of an immediate Bonding out allowed; PD is the Department issuing the specific Warrants below:

1.) Arlington PD, Speeding Zoned Post City Exceeding by 10% or More or 59 MPH in a 40 MPH Zone Bond set at $296.10,

2.) Arlington PD, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set $513.00,

3.) Arlington PD, Driving while Texas License is Invalid, Bond set at $663.00,

4.) Pantego PD, Driving while License is Invalid, Bond set at $354.00,

5.) Pantego PD, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, multiple convictions, Bond set at $676.00,

6.) Pantego PD, Failure to Appear, Bond set at $332.00,

7.) Pantego PD, Failure to Appear, Bond set at $332.00,

8.) Pantego PD, Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $332.00,

9.) Ft. Worth PD, Equipment in Violation of Department Transportation Standards, Bond set at $370.50,

10.)Ft Worth PD, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $548.60,

11.)Ft. Worth PD, Window Tint too Dark Side Window, Bond set at $364.00, Total Bond; $4,881.20