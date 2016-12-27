Colleyville, Texas December 27, 2016

Recent Arrests in Colleyville, Texas

Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

ETHAN JOHN NEILL, Age: 20, POB: Canyon Lake, TX. Listed Occupation as Student and Home 1725 Cimarron Trail, Grapevine. Age: 20, POB: Canyon Lake, TX. Listed Occupation as Student and Home 1725 Cimarron Trail, Grapevine. Arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at 2:52 AM by Officer R. McFadden at 5808 Bransford Rd and Charged With; 1.) Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285,

2.) Minor in Possession of Deceptive DI/ID Representing he is over 21, Bond set at $321,..Total Bond $606.

ROBERT JOSEPH CARROLL, Age: 29, POB: Lewisville, TX. Age: 29, POB: Lewisville, TX. Listed as Self Employed and Home 1333 Shannon St., Grapevine. Arrested on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:47 PM by Officer Chase Owens at 2325 Danielle Dr. and Charged With; Soliciting Without a Permit, Bond set at $271.

The following two were both arrested at 4900 Prestwick Dr. on Drug Charges;

CHRISTOPHER DANIEL CABELL, Age: 39, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed as Unemployed and Home 125 Lynn Dr. , Azle, TX. Age: 39, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed as Unemployed and Home 125 Lynn Dr. , Azle, TX. Arrested on Dec. 23, 2016 at 8:58 PM by Officer A. Bray at 8;58 PM at 4900 Prestwick Dr. and Charged With: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G, less than 4 G; a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $2,500.

MILISSA JOY GREEN, Age: 34, POB: Midland, TX. Listed Occupation as Sales for GNC and Home 701 East Shady Grove Rd #46, Grand Prairie. Age: 34, POB: Midland, TX. Listed Occupation as Sales for GNC and Home 701 East Shady Grove Rd #46, Grand Prairie. Arrested on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:07 PM by Officer A. Bray at 4900 Prestwick Dr. and Charged With; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500.

ANDRE MARK LABORN, Age: 56, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Communication Consultant for HP and Home 7422 Rosemont Rd., Dallas. Age: 56, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Communication Consultant for HP and Home 7422 Rosemont Rd., Dallas. Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 10:55 PM by Officer A. Bray at 800 Glade Road and Charged With; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4G Less than 200 G, a Second Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,500,

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $2,500; Total Bond set at $5,0o0