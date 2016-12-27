Colleyville, Texas December 27, 2016
Recent Arrests in Colleyville, Texas
Note: Those listed as arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Dec. 22, 2016 at 2:52 AM by Officer R. McFadden at 5808 Bransford Rd and Charged With;
1.) Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285,
2.) Minor in Possession of Deceptive DI/ID Representing he is over 21, Bond set at $321,..Total Bond $606.
Listed as Self Employed and Home 1333 Shannon St., Grapevine.
Arrested on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:47 PM by Officer Chase Owens at 2325 Danielle Dr. and Charged With;
Soliciting Without a Permit, Bond set at $271.
The following two were both arrested at 4900 Prestwick Dr. on Drug Charges;
Arrested on Dec. 23, 2016 at 8:58 PM by Officer A. Bray at 8;58 PM at 4900 Prestwick Dr. and Charged With:
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G, less than 4 G; a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:07 PM by Officer A. Bray at 4900 Prestwick Dr. and Charged With;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on Dec. 17, 2016 at 10:55 PM by Officer A. Bray at 800 Glade Road and Charged With;
- Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4G Less than 200 G, a Second Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,500,
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $2,500; Total Bond set at $5,0o0
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. A Deferred Adjudication sentence is a conviction with deferred sentencing and not a “dismissal of charges.” LNO policy is not to remove information based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
