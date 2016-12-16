Colleyville, Texas December 16, 2016
Recent Arrests in Colleyville, Note: Those listed as arrested are presume innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Dec 9, 2016 at 3:32 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 7100 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with:
Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor..Remarks “2 piercings that cannot be removed, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 4, 2016 at 3:28 AM by Officer C. Estace and Mid-Cities Blvd. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd…Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:49 AM by Officer J. Cambell at 3900 Warwick Ave and Charged With; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $2,500.
2.) Registration Required (Expired) Bond set at $121..Total Bond $1,121.00
Arrested on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:49 AM by Officer J. Cambell at 3900 Warwick Ave and Charged With;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested on Dec. 08, 2016 at 1:07 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 600 Bridlewood N. and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Dec. 08, 2016 at 3:02 AM by Officer R. McFadden at 100 Cheek-Sparger Rd. and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
Arrested on Dec. 09, 2016 at 1:5 AM by Officer A. Bray on 3800 Glade Road and Charged With;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 13, 2016 at 3:05 PM by Officer C. Bonham at 4712 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;
Sale and Distribution of Harmful Material to a Minor;, Bond Set at $2,500.
Arrested on Dec. 09, 2016 at 11:08 PM by Officer J. Prater at L.D. Lockett Rd and Charged with;
1.) Failure to identify his ID that he is a Fugitive with intent to give false information, Bond set at $750,
2.) Driving a Motor Vehicle without a Drivers License on a Warrant from Dallas PD, Remarks Fine Has Been Paid, Bond set at $456.30.
Arrested on Dec. 15, 2016 by Officer E. Olivarez at 5600 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 More than 28 G a Class A Misdemeanor , Bond set at $2,500,
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond Set at $421,
4.) Consumption and possession of Tobacco by a Minor, Bond set at $221.00…Total Bond $6,642.00
