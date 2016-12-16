Colleyville, Texas December 16, 2016

Recent Arrests in Colleyville, Note: Those listed as arrested are presume innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

]MICHAEL JOHN ALI, Age: 18, POB; Grandbury, TX. Listed as a student at LSU and Home 4108 Crest Court, Colleyville. Arrested on Dec. 12, 2016 at 10:53 AM by Officer B. Cure at 5605 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with: Theft under $100 , Bail set at $371 for this Class C Misdemeanor.

TERESA MATEUS ASSAMA, Age: 19, POB: Angola, Listed as a Server at Hooters and Home 3421 Medlin Ranch Rd. Roanoke. Arrested on Dec 9, 2016 at 3:32 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 7100 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with: Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor..Remarks "2 piercings that cannot be removed, Bond set at $1,000.

WILLIAM TAYLOR HORNISHER, Age: 24, POB: Bedford, Listed Occupation as Asst. Manager at Discount Tire and Home 328 Fanning Dr., Hurst. Arrested on Dec. 4, 2016 at 3:28 AM by Officer C. Estace and Mid-Cities Blvd. and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd…Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond set at $1,500.

KEVIN LANE CHRISTIAN, Age: 44, Listed Occupation as Manager of Mime Cast and Home 813 Mallard St., Euless. Arrested on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:49 AM by Officer J. Cambell at 3900 Warwick Ave and Charged With; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $2,500. CARLOS HUGO NAVA, Age: 26, POB: Mexico Listed Occupation as Student at Tarelton and Home 1137 Cable Creek Dr., Grapevine. Arrested on Dec. 08, 2016 at 1:07 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 600 Bridlewood N. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,500. RONALD MARTIN KOSACEK, Age: 49, POB: San Bernadino, CA. listed Occupation as Warehouse at Forward Air and Home 7720 Jennifer Lane, NRH. Arrested on Dec. 08, 2016 at 3:02 AM by Officer R. McFadden at 100 Cheek-Sparger Rd. and Charged with; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Registration Required (Expired) Bond set at $121..Total Bond $1,121.00

THOMAS MASON LE, Age: 40, Columbus, OH and Occupation IT Manager at Sirius XM. Home 4220 Glenwyck Cove Ln., Grapevine. Arrested on Dec. 09, 2016 at 1:5 AM by Officer A. Bray on 3800 Glade Road and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

LUIS MANUEL RODRIGUEZ, Age: 23, POB: Denton, TX. Listed Occupation as Asst. Manager at Teddy's Bigger Burgers and Home 428 Marsha St., Keller. Arrested on Dec. 13, 2016 at 3:05 PM by Officer C. Bonham at 4712 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With; Sale and Distribution of Harmful Material to a Minor;, Bond Set at $2,500.

DYKEE YULON TURNER, Age: 36, POB; Dallas, Listed Occupation as Party Planner for Elite Casinos and Home 4433 Kolloch Dr., Dallas. Arrested on Dec. 09, 2016 at 11:08 PM by Officer J. Prater at L.D. Lockett Rd and Charged with; 1.) Failure to identify his ID that he is a Fugitive with intent to give false information, Bond set at $750,

2.) Driving a Motor Vehicle without a Drivers License on a Warrant from Dallas PD, Remarks Fine Has Been Paid, Bond set at $456.30.

ALYSSA NICOLE SANCHEZ, Age: 17, POB: Salem OR. Listed Occupation as Cashier at Joey O's and Home 4430 Spanish Oak Circle, Corinth, TX. Arrested on Dec. 15, 2016 by Officer E. Olivarez at 5600 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 More than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 More than 28 G a Class A Misdemeanor , Bond set at $2,500,

3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond Set at $421,

4.) Consumption and possession of Tobacco by a Minor, Bond set at $221.00…Total Bond $6,642.00