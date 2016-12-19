Colleyville, Texas December 19, 2016

Well, I received the following email on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016; and I guess I am in a dilemma. I only have 72 hours to answer the FBI famous “FIGs” group or I will get charged with a number of statues under Internal Revenue Code Title 26. You see my name apparently appears in backup documents that show me as the Beneficiary/Receive of $4.1 million that showed up at JFK Airport! However, if I don’t reply within 72 hours it appears I will lose all the money AND be subject to prosecution by the “FIGs”.

I bet you should I reply, I will have to put up some real earnest money in order to get the appropriate documents so I can fly to JFK and pick up my millions, or maybe they will just fly the funds into DFW Airport. I wonder if anyone out there will spot me the funds and get a little piece of my $4.1 million action?

For only $100,000, I will cut you in for, let’s say, 30% of the deal, I mean that’s like $1.2 million right?

And this is NOT one of those Nigerian Scams. How do I know that? Because the email extension is CA for CANADA!



Domain Registration in Canada

Please enter the “.CA” domain name(s) you would like to search, differentiating them by a space or a line.

But why sweat the small stuff, I look at the upside. I don’t often receive an apology letter from the FBI followed by a stern warning I could be charged with Money Laundering, if I don’t get in contact to with them to pick up my $4.1 million; but sometimes with the good you have to take a little bad sometimes.

Anyway, if you want in on this action just respond in the comment section on how you will get the $100 Grand to me in small denominations (let’s say fifties and twenties) and I will tell you the PO Box to send the cash.

Just think there may be a Free Trip to the FBI Headquarters in Canada!





ANDREW .G. McCABE <kjdjd@gatineau.ca>

RE: FROM THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (FBI).

Attention: Beneficiary,

We sincerely apologize for sending you this sensitive information via e-mail instead of certified mail, post-mail, phone or face to face conversation. It’s due to the urgency and importance of the security information of our citizens. I am Agent Andrew G. McCabe from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Intelligence Groups (FIGs). We intercepted two consignment boxes at JFK Airport, New York. The boxes were scanned and they contained large sums of money ($4.1 million), also some backup documents that bear your name as the Beneficiary / Receiver. An investigation was carried out on the diplomat that accompanied the boxes into the United States and he stated that he was to deliver the funds to your residence as an overdue payment owed to you by a foreign country.

After cross-checking all legal documents in the boxes, we found out that your consignment was lacking an important document and we can’t release the boxes to the diplomat until the document is found, we have no other option than to confiscate your consignment.

According to Internal Revenue Code (IRC) in Title 26 also contain reporting requirements on a Form 8300, Report of Cash Payment Over $10,000 Received in a Trade or Business, money laundering activity may violate 18 USC §1956, 18 USC 1957, 18 USC 1960, and provision of Title 31, and 26 USC 6050I of the United States Code (USC), this section will discuss only those money laundering and currency violations under the jurisdiction of IRS, your consignment lacks proof of ownership certificate from the joint team of IRS and IRC, you’re requested to reply back immediately for direction on how to procure the fund ownership certificate to avoid being charged for evading the law, which is punishable offence in the United States.

You are required to reply within 72hours or you will be prosecuted in a court of law for money laundering, you are instructed to desist from further contact with any bank(s) or person(s) in any part of the world regarding your payment because your consignment has been confiscated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation here in the United States.

Yours In Service,

Agent Andrew G. McCabe

Regional Deputy Director

Field Intelligence Groups (FIGs)