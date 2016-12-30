Progressive Waste Solutions, the city’s garbage and recycling provider, offers curbside leaf recycling this fall.

Participants must simply place bagged leaves at the curb by 7:30 a.m. on a scheduled Saturday. There is no limit to how many bags can be collected; however, no other trash or organic waste can be accommodated on those days—and anything other than leaves will be left at the curb. Organic waste includes tree trimmings, grass clippings, and any yard waste other than leaves. Any bag is acceptable. Christmas trees will only be picked up for recycling on Jan. 7.

If you must have both trash and leaves to place at curbside, please ensure that trash bags and leaf bags are separated by no less than 10 feet AND that there is a sign on the leaf bags (one sign in a group of bags will suffice). The sign can be as simple as a page of notebook paper with the word “leaves” written on, then taped to one of the bags.

Residents can place bagged leaves for pick-up on the following Saturdays:

November 26

December 3

December 10

January 7 *The final day includes Christmas tree recycling

Progressive introduced the program last year and residents recycled more than 148 tons of leaves and Christmas trees. The City is able to provide this expanded service in partnership with Progressive at no additional cost to residents. The program was introduced as a way to alleviate the load of regular garbage routes and expand curbside recycling opportunities to provide better service to Colleyville residents.