Colleyville City Manager Jennifer Fadden has just announced her resignation, ending months of speculation about her future in Colleyville as the city’s top non-elected official. Sources say that this was of her own volition, without city council asking for her resignation. Jennifer Fadden has served as City Manager for nearly 8 years, having joined the City of Colleyville in March of 2009. As more information becomes available we will update this story.

Fadden’s letter addressed to the Mayor and City Council is here: Colleyville_FaddenLetter . Her final day is scheduled to be April 2.

A Press Release from the City of Colleyville us below.

The Colleyville City Council unanimously accepted city manager Jennifer Fadden’s resignation effective April 2 following executive session discussion on December 20. Fadden has worked for the City of Colleyville since March 2009, all as city manager.

“I am thankful for the opportunities that Colleyville has provided me both professionally and personally,” said Fadden. “It has been a pleasure to work for the citizens of Colleyville for the last eight years. Together with leadership from the City Council and a talented staff, we have been able to accomplish important tasks that continue to position the City as a premier DFW suburb.”

In her resignation letter to the City Council, Fadden cited substantial economic development, enhancements to public safety, continuation of strong financial stewardship and the City’s AAA bond rating, and development of the staff leadership team as key accomplishments during her tenure.

“Jennifer has been a tremendous asset to Colleyville in leading and executing the day-to-day functions of the City,” said Mayor Richard Newton. “I have enjoyed working with Jennifer, we have made a lot of progress over a short period of time with her staff leadership. I speak for the entire City Council in thanking Jennifer for her service to Colleyville and wishing her the best in future endeavors.”

City Council will begin the process to find the next City Manager by seeking proposals from executive search firms.