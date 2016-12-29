LNO Little Known Facts, December 29, 2016

Thomas Jefferson: “In matters of principle, stand like a rock; in matters of taste, swim with the current.”

Abraham Lincoln: ” Folks who have no vices have very few virtues.”

“When you have got an elephant by the hind leg, and he is trying to run away, it’s best to let him run.”

Grover Cleveland: “A man is known by the company he keeps, and also by the company from which he is kept out.”

Theodore Roosevelt: ” Don’t hit at all if it is honorably possible to avoid hitting; but never hit soft.”

Woodrow Wilson: “Better a thousand times to go down fighting than to dip your colors to dishonorable compromise.”

Calvin Coolidge: “If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run in the ditch before they reach you.”

“It takes a great man to be a good listener.”

Herbert Hoover: “We do not need to burn down the house to kill the rats.”

Dwight D. Eisenhower: “Weakness cannon cooperate with anything. Only strength can cooperate.”



“Things are more like they are now than they ever were before.”

Lyndon B. Johnson: “While you’re saving your face, you’re losing your ass.”



“If you’ve got’em by the balls, their heart and mind will follow.”

George H. W. Bush “If a frog had wings, he wouldn’t hit his tail on the ground. Too hypothetical”

