Colleyville, Texas , December 16, 2016–

Colleyville city crews addressed a sanitary sewer overflow in western Colleyville on Thursday, Dec. 15 caused by a blockage at 1101 W. Lavaca Trail.

The City located the blockage after noticing a drop in flow in the sewer main at 2:00 p.m. Crews treated a sanitary sewer main that was blocked with debris and overflowed at approximately 4:00 p.m. City staff assessed the overflow and tested ponds downstream and found one pond mostly affected. This is a localized event and public tap and drinking water is not affected. City staff initiated air entrainment on the affected pond and collected any cast-off debris.

City staff will conduct a video inspection of the wastewater system in the area to identify and address any deficiencies.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City to notify the public about the following:

The TCEQ encourages persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.