Colleyville, Texas November 4, 2016

Note: Those Arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.

TAYLOR REECE DUNCAN Age: 22, POB: Irving. Listed as unemployed and Home 2500 Whitehaven North, Colleyville. Arrested on Oct. 29, 2016 at 5:51 AM by Officer C. Self at 6006 Lansford Lane and Charged With; 1.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750, Total Bond $2,250.

ANTHONY VICTOR ALVARENGA CARTAGENA, Age: 17 POB: Vannuys, CA. Listed as Unemployed (surprise?) and Home 2802 N. Creekwood, Grapevine. Age: 17 POB: Vannuys, CA. Listed as Unemployed (surprise?) and Home 2802 N. Creekwood, Grapevine. Arrested on Oct. 29, 2016 at 5:51 AM, along with Taylor Reece Duncan above by Officer C. Self at 6006 Lansford Lane. (Apparently before 6 am in the morning it takes two early risers to attempt burglary of a vehicle while the Marijuana apparently does not result in good decision making), because he also was Charged with; 1.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) And also for Possession of Marijuana, more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750 for another total of $2250.

KATHERINE MARIE GALENTINE, Age: 35, POB: Springfield, Ohio. Occupation listed as Receptionist at ASAP Companies and Home 6262 Shirley, NRH. With a photo that looks like she just received good news, this individual was Arrested on Oct. 29, 2016 at 2:25 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 500 Mid-Cities Blvd and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated 2nd, no clue if her mug shot was so cheerful on the first one! Bond set at $1,500.

LAURA TUCKER GRAEF, Age: 52, POB: not listed, Occupation listed as Student at Walden University (on line). Home at 1814 Altacrest Dr. Grapevine. Age: 52, POB: not listed, Occupation listed as Student at Walden University (on line). Home at 1814 Altacrest Dr. Grapevine. Arrested on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:09 AM by Officer B. Cure at 2600 Hall Johnson Road, with no idea how someone is drunk this early and blowing a BAC more than 0.15! Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, with an Alcohol level detected of more than 0.15 with Remarks: Interlock Order (there’s a surprise), Bond set at $2,500