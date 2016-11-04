Send us your News! Email editor@localnewsonly.com
BREAKING NEWS

About the author

Linda Baker

Linda Baker lindabaker@localnewsonly.com is a long time resident of Colleyville and has acted as LNO's Police Reporter since 2001.

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    Stephen

    Just out of curiosity, why would you comment “(surprise?)” when it comes to unemployment on Anthony Cartagena who is only 17 and not on Taylor Duncan who is 22…? Just seems odd to comment on one arrest and not on the other when they’re the exact same except for their name.

    1. 1.1

      Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

      OK, you make a valid point; because both were charged with marijuana possession and Car Burglary at 5:50 am in the morning together, I should have noted there was (no surprise) for either of the two individuals charged…thank you for pointing this out.
      Editor

Comments are closed.

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team

Desktop Version Mobile Version