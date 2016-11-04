Colleyville, Texas November 4, 2016
Note: Those Arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law.
TAYLOR REECE DUNCAN Age: 22, POB: Irving. Listed as unemployed and Home 2500 Whitehaven North, Colleyville.
Arrested on Oct. 29, 2016 at 5:51 AM by Officer C. Self at 6006 Lansford Lane and Charged With;
1.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750, Total Bond $2,250.
Arrested on Oct. 29, 2016 at 5:51 AM, along with Taylor Reece Duncan above by Officer C. Self at 6006 Lansford Lane. (Apparently before 6 am in the morning it takes two early risers to attempt burglary of a vehicle while the Marijuana apparently does not result in good decision making), because he also was Charged with;
1.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) And also for Possession of Marijuana, more than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750 for another total of $2250.
KATHERINE MARIE GALENTINE, Age: 35, POB: Springfield, Ohio. Occupation listed as Receptionist at ASAP Companies and Home 6262 Shirley, NRH.
With a photo that looks like she just received good news, this individual was Arrested on Oct. 29, 2016 at 2:25 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 500 Mid-Cities Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated 2nd, no clue if her mug shot was so cheerful on the first one! Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:09 AM by Officer B. Cure at 2600 Hall Johnson Road, with no idea how someone is drunk this early and blowing a BAC more than 0.15! Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, with an Alcohol level detected of more than 0.15 with Remarks: Interlock Order (there’s a surprise), Bond set at $2,500
If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. A Deferred Adjudication sentence is a conviction with deferred sentencing and not a “dismissal of charges.” LNO policy is not to remove information based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice.
Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. A Deferred Adjudication sentence is a conviction with deferred sentencing and not a “dismissal of charges.” LNO policy is not to remove information based on this criteria. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
2 Comments
Stephen
Just out of curiosity, why would you comment “(surprise?)” when it comes to unemployment on Anthony Cartagena who is only 17 and not on Taylor Duncan who is 22…? Just seems odd to comment on one arrest and not on the other when they’re the exact same except for their name.
Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux
OK, you make a valid point; because both were charged with marijuana possession and Car Burglary at 5:50 am in the morning together, I should have noted there was (no surprise) for either of the two individuals charged…thank you for pointing this out.
Editor